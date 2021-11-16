Federal government aims to make Australia the first country to eradicate cervical cancer

Imagine if you can get rid of cervical cancer.

For some experts, it is an achievable goal that can be achieved within a few years.

Key Point: Federal Government Supports Commitment to World Health Organization

New funding focuses on removing cultural and social barriers that prevent women from accessing treatment Cervical cancer can be avoided with regular screening

“We have a chance to get rid of the cancer completely, for the first time,” said Ian Fraser, a professor of immunology at the University of Queensland.

“And here’s the vaccine and the way to do it. It’s really important to do this.”

Professor Fraser Gardasil, A vaccine used to protect against strains of human papillomavirus (HPV), the virus responsible for almost all cervical cancers.

Elimination of cervical cancer

The vaccine is one of the three tools needed to get rid of the disease, the second is enhanced cervical screening, and the third ensures appropriate treatment options in the event of a virus outbreak. Is to provide to.

Today, the federal government has announced that it will invest $ 5.8 million to support the commitment it made to the World Health Organization (WHO) a year ago to become the world’s first country to eradicate the disease. ..

“The funding announced today will help the Australian Center for Cervical Cancer Prevention jointly develop a national cervical cancer eradication strategy by the end of 2022, and public health concerns by 2035. Helps ensure the goal of eradicating cervical cancer as it is met, “Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

Professor Marion Savill, managing director of the center, said part of the strategy will focus on how to break down cultural and social barriers that prevent women from accessing traditional cervical cancer prevention programs. rice field.

“We help the Australian Government develop a joint national plan focused on addressing current inequality and are proud that Australia can achieve the eradication of this preventable disease for all. think.”

Minimally invasive screening to break barriers

One way to do this is to make the cervical examination less invasive.

From July 1st next year, a self-collection kit will be provided to those who have a cervix. The kit is already available to certain women over the age of 30. These kits allow patients to take their cervical swabs under the direction of a doctor or nurse. Traditionally, these tests are performed by a medical professional.

The test was first introduced in Australia in 2017 as part of a review of the national screening program. However, the spread of self-collection kits was not as strong as many wanted.

According to the Australian Institute of Health, between 2002 and 2012, the majority of women diagnosed with cervical cancer had never been screened for cervical cancer or had lost screening. I have.

That is a disappointment for Professor Fraser.

“The challenge is to get women into the screening program. If women can be made easier, less painful and emotionally less difficult, of course, it would work very well for the screening program. It helps, “he says. Said.

“Cervical cancer does not occur in women who are regularly screened … because it can be tracked and treated before it becomes cancer. However, if women do not participate in the screening program, the risk remains. . “

The test screens for human papillomavirus (HPV), which is responsible for about 90% of all cervical cancers. Regular screening is available through Medicare every 5 years for anyone with a cervix between the ages of 25 and 74.

The government will also use funds to support Australia’s largest clinical trial, known as the compass, which examines the interaction between the HPV vaccine and HPV screening.

The trial has more than 76,000 participants and that information will be used to improve the national cervical screening program.