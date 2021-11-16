Health
Federal government aims to make Australia the first country to eradicate cervical cancer
Imagine if you can get rid of cervical cancer.
For some experts, it is an achievable goal that can be achieved within a few years.
Key Point:
- Federal Government Supports Commitment to World Health Organization
- New funding focuses on removing cultural and social barriers that prevent women from accessing treatment
- Cervical cancer can be avoided with regular screening
“We have a chance to get rid of the cancer completely, for the first time,” said Ian Fraser, a professor of immunology at the University of Queensland.
“And here’s the vaccine and the way to do it. It’s really important to do this.”
Professor Fraser Gardasil, A vaccine used to protect against strains of human papillomavirus (HPV), the virus responsible for almost all cervical cancers.
Elimination of cervical cancer
The vaccine is one of the three tools needed to get rid of the disease, the second is enhanced cervical screening, and the third ensures appropriate treatment options in the event of a virus outbreak. Is to provide to.
Today, the federal government has announced that it will invest $ 5.8 million to support the commitment it made to the World Health Organization (WHO) a year ago to become the world’s first country to eradicate the disease. ..
“The funding announced today will help the Australian Center for Cervical Cancer Prevention jointly develop a national cervical cancer eradication strategy by the end of 2022, and public health concerns by 2035. Helps ensure the goal of eradicating cervical cancer as it is met, “Health Minister Greg Hunt said.
Professor Marion Savill, managing director of the center, said part of the strategy will focus on how to break down cultural and social barriers that prevent women from accessing traditional cervical cancer prevention programs. rice field.
Minimally invasive screening to break barriers
One way to do this is to make the cervical examination less invasive.
From July 1st next year, a self-collection kit will be provided to those who have a cervix. The kit is already available to certain women over the age of 30. These kits allow patients to take their cervical swabs under the direction of a doctor or nurse. Traditionally, these tests are performed by a medical professional.
The test was first introduced in Australia in 2017 as part of a review of the national screening program. However, the spread of self-collection kits was not as strong as many wanted.
According to the Australian Institute of Health, between 2002 and 2012, the majority of women diagnosed with cervical cancer had never been screened for cervical cancer or had lost screening. I have.
That is a disappointment for Professor Fraser.
“The challenge is to get women into the screening program. If women can be made easier, less painful and emotionally less difficult, of course, it would work very well for the screening program. It helps, “he says. Said.
The test screens for human papillomavirus (HPV), which is responsible for about 90% of all cervical cancers. Regular screening is available through Medicare every 5 years for anyone with a cervix between the ages of 25 and 74.
The government will also use funds to support Australia’s largest clinical trial, known as the compass, which examines the interaction between the HPV vaccine and HPV screening.
The trial has more than 76,000 participants and that information will be used to improve the national cervical screening program.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-11-17/cervical-cancer-australia-federal-govt-elimination/100625630
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]