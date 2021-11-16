Health
Most Americans are still planning to take COVID-19 precautions while on vacation
- According to a new survey, about half of Americans require guests to wear masks at holiday gatherings.
- Last year, almost 70% said they needed a mask.
- Experts say that keeping the celebration small and following pandemic precautions such as masking and physical distance can significantly reduce the risk of infection.
According to a new survey, Americans aren’t too worried about COVID-19 infections during this holiday season, but a significant proportion will be cautiously celebrating this year’s festival.
Survey conducted by Ohio State University Wexner Medical CenterAsked more than 2,000 American adults about the steps they could take to prevent the spread of the disease during the second holiday season of the pandemic.
“Coronavirus is specifically transmitted by aerosols.” Natalia Gutierrez, MD, a family doctor at Texas Health Press Vitalian Hospital in Plano, Texas, told Healthline.
According to Gutierrez, this is because the COVID-19-causing virus SARS-CoV-2 is carried into our breath, so the COVID-19 infection is easily transmitted from person to person when talking. It means there is a possibility.
Gutierrez also emphasized that there is more than one approach that fits all situations.
“It’s still a very personal approach, and I think it depends heavily on communication, local communication, and your community,” she said.
Not surprisingly, about half of the survey respondents said they would ask guests about their vaccination status, and 46% would need to show unvaccinated guests at least a negative COVID-19 test result before allowing them. I answered that there is.
Eric Shioe PenhaMD, Northwell Health’s Global Health Director in New Hyde Park, New York, claimed to invite only those who were vaccinated or negative during the holidays to their homes.
He also confirmed that meetings at home were safer because exposure to infected individuals could be controlled.
“To reduce the risk, we can ask everyone to have an antigen test on arrival,” he said. “It’s more difficult when indoor public spaces are involved.”
But he added that it wasn’t an “absolute rule.”
Cioe-Peña said “details are very important” and pointed out that taking precautions such as quick inspections and masks can all help mitigate the risk even when people are indoors. bottom.
Does this mean that the house may not be the place to spend the holidays?
Nikhil Bhayani, MD, an infectious disease expert at Texas Health Resources, said, “This is not always the case.”
“At least at home, the crowd will be small unless you invite more people,” he said. “A crowded gathering in a small, poorly ventilated space can easily spread the virus.”
Asked about how to make holiday gatherings safer at home and the precautions to take when planning a gathering, Bayani pointed out the importance of protecting very young people.
“Protect people who are not yet vaccinated, such as young children, by vaccination of themselves and other eligible people around them,” he said.
He advises unvaccinated people to wear masks that fit snugly on the nose and mouth in public indoor environments.
“Even those who are fully vaccinated need to wear masks in public indoor environments where infection rates are fairly high,” he said.
Robert GlatterMD, an emergency physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, has found that holding an outdoor rally, if possible, “significantly” improves the safety of everyone in attendance.
He also said that we should ask not only the status of vaccination this year, but also who has booster immunity.
Glatter said all eligible individuals need to do a booster shot at least two weeks before attending an indoor gathering to add a layer of protection if they can’t celebrate outdoors.
“Proper ventilation and filtration are essential for indoor gatherings to further reduce the risk of infection,” he said.
According to experts Ohio State University Wexner Medical CenterBy following these tips, you can keep you and your family safer during this holiday season.
- Please wear a mask.
- Before inviting guests, ask about their vaccination status.
- Keep small gatherings and celebrations.
- Consider celebrating only with your immediate family or family.
- If your health risk is high, consider not inviting guests, or at least checking your vaccination status.
“It’s best to keep the rally small,” Glatter said. “If possible, limit it to one household and require everyone to be fully vaccinated.”
He added that elderly people with immunodeficiency should be boosted at least two weeks ago and masked indoors. Glatters warned that this group also needed to observe physical distance.
“It’s important to keep a distance of at least 6 feet,” says Glatter. “No close contact [like] Kiss and hug. “
