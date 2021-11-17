



cdc.govCovid Data Tracker Tuolumne County Public Health A man in his 60s reported died of COVID-19 and he was not vaccinated. Since yesterday’s report, there have been 26 new COVID-19 cases and 21 unvaccinated. Active cases range from 23 to 149, including 10 unvaccinated inpatients. The California Public Health Service reports that Tuolumne has one less ICU bed available than the previous day, and data are one day behind. The newly reported cases today were 4 cases under 17 years old and 8 cases over 60 years old. New COVID-19 cases by gender and age: 1 boy aged 0-11, 2 girls and 2 boys aged 12-17, 2 females and 2 males aged 18-29, females in their 30s 1 and 2 males, 2 females and 1 male in their 40s, 4 females in their 50s, 3 females and 1 male in their 60s, 2 females in their 70s, 1 female in their 80s One male. The current 14-day average total case rate in Tuolumne County has dropped from 33.7 to 32.3 per 100,000 population on Wednesday. Today, one individual has been released from quarantine and all 5,782 have been released from quarantine. There were 6,068 community cases and 1,621 inmates. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) has not reported cases of active COVID-19 at the Sierra Conservation Center. SCC manages 3,271 prisoners, including all fire protection camps in the South. COVID-19 test Public health recommends that if you suspect that you have been infected with Covid, you should be scheduled to be tested 5 days after exposure, and if you have any symptoms, you should be tested immediately. The Tuolumne County test site is open 24/7 at Mather Road Fairgrounds from 7am to 7pm.Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting Alternatively, you can schedule tests in other counties using the same website and phone number by calling 888-634-1123. Tests are also available at some pharmacies, rapid care, and hospital emergency departments if symptoms occur. Alternatively, contact your healthcare provider. COVID-19 vaccine Reservations and additional vaccinations available to adults 18 years and older Click here for details Or can be made for kids 5-11 years old myturn.ca.gov Alternatively, please call 833-422-4255. The Tuolmi County Public Health Service has stated that it has extended the time of the COVID-19 vaccination clinic for ages 5 to 11 on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Business hours are currently from 1 pm to 6 pm. The clinic is located at: At the Public Health Department. They also state that pediatric vaccines may be available through several pharmacies and healthcare providers. Tuolmi Public Health will be COVID- on Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 10 am to 12 pm and from 12:45 pm to 2:30 pm at the First Elderly Church in Jackson St. Colombia, California 95310. 19 (Moderna) Clinic will be held. .. The first vaccine series is available to those over the age of 18 and additional doses / boosters are available to those eligible.Welcome walk-ins, encourage bookings and schedule myturn.ca.gov For more information, please contact (209) 533-7440. COVID-19 vaccine reservations are also available at local pharmacies Details are here. COVID-19 boosters can be booked at myturn.ca.gov.. If you would like to get a booster different from the first vaccine series, please call the COVID-19 information line in Tuolumne County to arrange a reservation (209) 533-7440. Please see us Health Division ,[コミュニティ]Below tabs or keywords: health ..All of us The latest information on coronavirus is here. Written by Sabrina beer .. Report breaking news, traffic conditions and weather forecasts to the News Hotline (209) 532-6397.Send photos of Mother Road News Story to [email protected] ..Sign up for our free myMotherLode.com daily newsletter Please click here.

