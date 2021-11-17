World leaders call for eradication of cervical cancer on Action Day

Pre-certification of the new HPV vaccine aims to correct significant inequality in access to life-saving tools

New R & D recommendations for artificial intelligence-based screening technologies

New investment and commitment by the French Government’s L’Initiative Facility, FIND, University of Miami, WHO

Today, WHO joins supporters around the world to celebrate the day of breakthrough action to eradicate cervical cancer and end this catastrophic disease that kills more than 300,000 women each year. Welcome a groundbreaking new initiative for.

As with COVID-19, access to life-saving tools is restricted, and women and adolescent girls in the poorest countries take for granted clinical screening facilities, human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines, and people in wealthy places. I am deprived of the cure.

The disparity in cervical cancer deaths in high-income countries compared to low-income countries is similar to that seen during the pandemic, with 9 out of 10 cervical cancer deaths in low- and middle-income countries. It tells a clear story that is happening in.

Over the last decade, manufacturers have leaned their supply to wealthier places. In 2020, only 13% of girls between the ages of 9 and 14 were vaccinated with HPV, the virus that causes almost all cases of cervical cancer. About 80 countries, which carry almost two-thirds of the burden of cervical cancer in the world, have not yet introduced this life-saving vaccine.

On this special day, WHO Secretary Dr. Tedros Adhanomgebreyes, along with celebrities, first women, cancer survivors, health and community organizations, is a breakthrough for eradicating cervical cancer. A year after launching a global initiative, it helps raise awareness and mobilize action. ..

WHO also highlights important new breakthroughs for the prevention and treatment of this disease, including pre-certification of a fourth vaccine against HPV (Cecolin from third manufacturer Innovax).

“Cervical cancer causes enormous pain, but it is almost completely preventable and, if diagnosed early enough, is one of the most successful cancers to treat,” said WHO Secretary-General Tedros. Dr. Adhanom Gebreyes said. “We have tools for creating a history of cervical cancer, but only if we make those tools available to everyone who needs them. WHO’s cervix We are working with our partners in the Eradication Initiative to achieve that. “

Women living with HIV have a six-fold increased risk of cervical cancer, but many are not vaccinated or screened.

COVID-19 Efforts for Cervical Cancer During Pandemic

Dr. Tedros praised countries for adopting innovative ways to increase access to technologies and services that can prevent cervical cancer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, HPV vaccines were introduced in seven countries: Cameroon, Cape Verde, El Salvador, Mauritania, Qatar, Sao Tome Principe and Tuvalu, bringing the total to 115.

In some countries, healthcare professionals have been trained with new portable devices for thermal removal of precancerous cancer. Others have expanded the use of self-sampling approved by recently published WHO guidelines to allow women to collect their cervical swabs. This option reduces women’s prejudice, provides access to people living far away from medical facilities, and respects COVID-19 safety measures while maintaining safe service in crowded medical centers. Useful for. Self-collected samples can be run on the same lab platform that countries are investing in to support PCR testing for COVID-19.

However, a setback occurred.Access to screening services with many women Recent research, 43% of countries reported discontinuation of cancer treatment.On the other hand, the HPV vaccination rate is worldwide. fell From 15% in 2019 to 13% in 2020 due to medical service interruptions and school closures.

“Even in this unprecedented year, there have been significant advances towards eradication of cervical cancer,” said Princess Nono Simerera, Special Advisor on Strategic Priorities, including Eradication of Cervical Cancer. rice field. “Although significant advances have been made in new technologies and research, the key next steps are that they are designed and accessible for low- and middle-income countries, and that the health and rights of women and girls around the world. Is to make sure that is prioritized. Recovery from COVID-19. “

New technologies, investments and research to help fight cervical cancer

In addition to the key milestones achieved over the past year, WHO today releases new recommendations to guide research into artificial intelligence (AI) -based screening technologies. This first-time guidance helps developers bring cervical cancer screening into the future so that precancerous cancers are detected as soon as possible.

The first designated “WHO Center for Cervical Cancer Eradication Cooperation” was also announced at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami. This center will be an important place for research and technical assistance to help countries achieve their cancer eradication goals.

The Day of Action includes the availability of major global events and presses hosted by WHO headquarters in Geneva. It features performances and remarks by well-known artists such as cancer survivors and Angélique Kidjo, as well as community efforts to promote vaccination and screening. From the heavens in Beijing to the cityscape of Niagara Falls in Australia and Canada, 100 world monuments are illuminated in turquoise (the color of cervical cancer removal).

“We have the tools and knowledge to eliminate cervical cancer. It’s up to us to do that,” said Neo, the first lady of the Republic of Botswana, who is attending the event of the day. Jane Mashishi said. “We can choose to drive women to a painful and avoidable death, or we can prioritize their health, and future generations of women and their families. Can proudly look back on the choices we made today. “

Several partners also announced significant global initiatives and investments during the event of the day.

FIND, a global diagnostic alliance, has announced the launch of a new initiative to improve cervical cancer testing and screening using innovative technology in low- and middle-income countries.

Unitaid reaffirms its commitment to lay the foundation for large-scale adoption of innovative cervical cancer screening and treatment tools. Despite COVID-19, it is expected to reach 1 million females by 2022.

The French Government’s L’Initiative facility, conducted by Expertise France, announces enhanced support, including operations research for countries with high comorbidities and coinfections of HIV and HPV-related cancers.

Notes to the editor

Whose Global Strategy to Accelerate the Eradication of Cervical Cancer as a Public Health Problem Announced today a year ago, 90% of girls vaccinated with HPV, 70% of women screened for precancerous lesions, 90% of women in need of access, etc. will be achieved over the next 10 years3 It outlines two ambitious goals. Treatment and palliative care. Together, these measures can reduce new cases of the disease by more than 40% and prevent 5 million associated deaths by 2050.

Last year, WHO Various new resources To help countries reach their cervical cancer eradication goals: