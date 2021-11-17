Important decisions about the Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Booster for all adults may be made this week





The US Food and Drug Administration is currently considering a request to amend Pfizer and BioNTech’s Emergency Use Authorization for the Covid-19 vaccine so that all adults are eligible for booster shots. Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biopharmaceutical Evaluation and Research, told CNN that this request was the center’s “top priority.”

On Tuesday, authorities confirmed that the Vaccine Advisory Board, Vaccine and Related Biopharmaceutical Advisory Board, would not be convened to consider the Booster EUA decision. That is, the FDA’s approval decision may be made at any time.

“The FDA cannot predict how long it will take to evaluate data and information, but the FDA will consider the request as quickly as possible,” FDA spokesman Alison Hunt told CNN.

Also on Tuesday, CDC spokesperson Jason Mcdonald said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Immunization Implementation Advisory Committee would meet on Friday to discuss expanding Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine booster eligibility. .. CDC vaccine advisors usually meet only if the vaccine is approved by the FDA.

If the FDA approves all adult boosters and the CDC Vaccine Advisor supports those recommendations, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky must approve the recommendations before officially administering them. However, the majority of adults are already eligible for boosters; the FDA applies to people over the age of 65 who were vaccinated at least 6 months ago, and to certain adults at high risk of infection or serious illness. On the other hand, we have already approved the booster. Recent studies show that vaccination provides strong protection against serious illness and death after a few months, but immunity begins to weaken and may reduce protection against mild asymptomatic diseases. there is. Studies have also shown that booster doses restore that immunity. Also, due to the increasing number of cases of Covid-19, some states and cities have chosen not to wait for formal approval from the FDA or CDC and have already opened boosters to all adults. .. The need for transparency FDA vaccine advisors usually meet to discuss the requested EUA amendments and make recommendations on how authorities should proceed. The FDA has now concluded that Pfizer / BioNTech’s request does not raise questions that require additional discussion by an advisory board consisting of experts who are not working in the authorities. Dr. Arnold Monto, deputy chairman of the FDA’s advisory board, told CNN last week that there was an FDA precedent that chose not to consult the vaccine advisory board on certain decisions, and members of the committee said, “The FDA’s We will meet at our discretion. ” “And convening members is” cumbersome “and can make it difficult to respond quickly to changing circumstances. However, Dr. Paul Offit, a member of the FDA Vaccine Advisory Board, told CNN last week that a meeting of both FDA and CDC vaccine advisors is “the best way to remain transparent” about the Covid-19 vaccine booster. He said he thought. “I think we need to show why the booster dose is clearly beneficial for ages 18-29 years. If it is clearly not beneficial, myocarditis is the first dose phenomenon and may be the third dose. Because it is necessary to take into account the fact that there is a dose phenomenon. If you are 18-29 years old, do the benefits clearly and clearly outweigh the risks? “Ofit said. Dr. Grace Lee, a member of the CDC’s Vaccine Advisory Board, said the ACIP conference will provide a public view of vaccine booster data after it has been approved by the FDA. Lee, a pediatrician at Stanford University, said: School of medicine.

