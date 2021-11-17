Vaccine to prevent, late Alzheimer’s disease begins trials at Brigham and Women’s







“It’s exciting to finally be able to take an important step after 20 years of preclinical trials.” In the photo in this file, a woman is vaccinated against the flu nasal vaccine. Brigham and Women’s Hospital is launching clinical trials of a new nasal vaccine that can slow or prevent the spread of Alzheimer’s disease by strengthening the immune system. A breakthrough trial of a new nasal vaccine that can slow and possibly prevent the progression of Alzheimer’s disease by boosting the body’s immune system is about to begin. Brigham and Women’s Hospital.. This exam is the culmination of 20 years of research led by the doctor. Howard L. Weiner Co-director Ann Romney Center for Brigham’s Neurological Disorders,according to statement From the hospital. He called this a “notable milestone.” “If clinical trials in humans show that the vaccine is safe and effective, it could be a non-toxic treatment for people with Alzheimer’s disease and prevent Alzheimer’s disease in people at risk. It can also be given early because of this, “Weiner said in a statement. Alzheimer’s disease, one of the most common types of dementia, begins with mild memory loss and leads to the challenge of continuing conversation and responding to the environment. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..The disease involves parts of the brain that control thinking, memory, and language. More than 6 million Americans now have Alzheimer’s disease, a number that could double by 2050, according to reports. Alzheimer’s Association.. According to the CDC, this is the fifth leading cause of death in adults over the age of 65. The study enrolled 16 participants from the Ann Romney Center between the ages of 60 and 85 and suffered from early-stage symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease. According to the hospital, they will be vaccinated twice every other week. In an interview, Weiner said participants would be given different doses within six months of early December. Boston Globe.. Researchers use blood tests to determine the appropriate dose, he said. The vaccine uses protrin. New intranasal immunotherapy It is made of proteins derived from the outer membrane of certain bacteria. According to the hospital, protrin is new, but it is safely used by humans along with other vaccines. According to the hospital, protrin is designed to activate white blood cells in the lymph nodes on the sides and back of the neck and move to the brain, causing clearance of beta amyloid plaque, one of the hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease. “The immune system plays a very important role in all neurological disorders,” Weiner said. “And after 20 years of preclinical research, we are finally pleased to take an important step towards clinical translation and conduct this groundbreaking first human trial.” The main purpose of the first phase of the study is to determine the safety, efficacy, and tolerability of nasal vaccines. The research team will also measure the effect of nasal protrin on the participants’ immune response. “For 20 years, there has been increasing evidence that the immune system plays an important role in eliminating beta-amyloid. This vaccine uses the new arm of the immune system to treat it. [Alzheimer’s],” Said Tanuja Chitonis, MD, A professor of neurology in Brigam and a principal investigator in the exam. Two companies based in China, I-Mab Biopharma (I-Mab) When Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical (NHWA)Is responsible for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of Protollin and funding the testing. “We are pleased that after many years of pioneering research, Protrin has been approved for transition to clinical trials, providing expertise in our global efforts to develop new treatments for this catastrophic disease. I am honored to be able to do it, “said founder Dr. Jin Wu Zan. Chairman and Director of I-Mab. Newsletter registration Keep all the latest news from Boston.com up to date

