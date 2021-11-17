Hospital capabilities are “worse now” than doctors have seen in a few months





Grand Rapids, Michigan — Dr. Andrew Jameson of Mercy Health said he was “extremely worried” about the current situation at St Mary’s Hospital. Last week he was in the hospital for an infectious disease service to see how sick people were. “We’ve seen a significant increase in the number of people using ventilators,” said Dr. Jameson, director of infectious diseases at Mercy Health St. Mary’s and director of medical care for infection prevention and management. “. “We’ve only seen people who don’t need to die, so now it’s a lot worse than it was a few months ago.” Dr. Jameson said not everyone in the hospital is fighting COVID-19. However, admission fees and cases are up. The three floors of St. Mary’s are filled with COVID patients, and hospitalized people are younger than when they treated the elderly last year. “This year, there are people aged 20, 30, and 40 who are primarily affected by the ICU. Last week, we’re very worried about the increasing proportion of people in their 40s on ventilators,” said Tuesday afternoon. Said Dr. Jameson in an interview with FOX17. “What we are seeing now is that children are infected at school and bring it to their parents and to their grandparents.” Spectrum Health said they too are seeing young patients in their hospitals. They held a virtual media briefing on Tuesday to show the dire situation within the group. “This was when there were 272 inpatients in the middle of last week, 85% of the inpatients were unvaccinated,” said Dr. Darryl Elmouchi, showing a slide in the title. Spectrum Health COVID-19 Hospitalization.. “Of our ICU patients, 94% were unvaccinated and 95% of ventilator-equipped patients were unvaccinated.” Dr. Elmouchi added that 367 inpatients are fighting COVID-19 in all hospitals. However, he said that unvaccinated people were “significantly younger” than those who had been vaccinated for 11 to 20 years on average. So he and Dr. Jameson emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated. “I can tell you that I haven’t seen or seen the side effects of the vaccine in the hospital for a really, really long time,” Dr. Jameson said. “So our hospital will be filled with unvaccinated COVID positives. [patients], And no one is sick from the vaccine. So we really need someone to jump into this right now, as it gets worse before it gets better. It’s very difficult now. “ Follow FOX 17: Facebook ―――― twitter ―――― Instagram ―――― YouTube

