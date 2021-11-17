Health
17 people from COVID-19 Waterloo Regional Hospital
As of Tuesday, there were 17 people infected with COVID-19 at three hospitals in the Waterloo region. This is an increase of 4 cases from the previous day, as shown by the Waterloo Regional Public Health Dashboard.
The region reported 23 new virus cases on Tuesday, resulting in a total of 224 active cases.
There were three people in the intensive care unit. Public health states that people in the intensive care unit may no longer be infected with the virus, but still need specialized treatment.
There were also 12 outbreaks in this area. Four outbreaks occurred at school:
- Blair Road Public School in Cambridge and two cases.
- Preston Public School in Cambridge and two cases.
- At Glenview Park Secondary School in Cambridge, there are two cases in multiple cohorts.
- Larmony Elementary School in Waterloo and two cases.
Other occurrences are as follows:
- Chartwell Terrace in Square’s retirement home. The staff has 3 cases.
- 5 home-based daycare centers.
- A manufacturing workplace with three cases.
- Gym with 3 cases.
- There are two students at Wilfrid Laurier University.
- Trade the workplace in two cases.
- A collective setting that includes one case.
The number of affected people was not disclosed, but it also occurred at St. Mary’s General Hospital on the 3rd floor.
Vaccination dashboards in the region showed that 76.51 percent of all residents were vaccinated with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
14 people were fired from the local Sunnyside Home
According to the area, 14 people working at Sunnyside Home have retired because they were not vaccinated against COVID-19.
The house has 452 employees. The area that operates the home said employees are playing various roles in the facility and work is underway to refill their positions as soon as possible.
All staff, volunteers, students and contractors at care facilities in the state must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The Ministry of Nursing has set Monday as the deadline for workers to be fully vaccinated against the virus, I pushed that date to December 13th..
The Sunnyside Home is taken once by 18 staff members. They are allowed to continue working until December 13, but say that if they do not receive a second dose by then, the area will not receive an extension.
“I was hoping for another result,” said CAO Bruce Lauckner in the region. For staff who remain unvaccinated However, the area must follow the instructions from the ministry.
“As a long-term care provider, we have a responsibility to protect residents, their families, and our staff,” Lauckner said.
“We know that vaccination is the best defense to keep the community safe and keep the virus away.”
