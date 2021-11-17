



November 16, 2021 Media contacts: Deidre McCabe, Communication Office Director, 410-767-3536 Andy Owen, Deputy Director of Media Relations, 410-767-6491 Travel-related monkeypox virus infection confirmed in Maryland residents Individuals with mild symptoms.Public health authorities are currently following up on potential exposed people and no special precautions are recommended for the general public. Baltimore, Maryland – The Maryland Health Department, in collaboration with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), today identified a case of monkeypox virus infection in a Maryland resident who recently returned from Nigeria. Individuals with mild symptoms are currently recovering in isolation and have not been hospitalized. At this time, we do not recommend paying special attention to the general public. “Public health authorities continue to identify and follow up with people who may have come into contact with the diagnosed individual,” said Dr. Jin Lean Chan, MDH Deputy Secretary of Public Health. “Our response in close collaboration with CDC staff demonstrates the importance of maintaining a strong public health infrastructure.” Monkeypox belongs to the same viral family as smallpox, but generally causes mild infections. Direct contact with skin lesions, body fluids, or contaminants such as clothing and linen can spread among people.You can also spread it Prolonged face-to-face contact is required via large respiratory droplets that typically cannot move more than a few feet... The disease usually begins with flu-like symptoms and swollen lymph nodes, with extensive rashes on the face and body. Most infections last 2-4 weeks. Individuals identified as potentially exposed to this case will be monitored for monkeypox symptoms for 21 days after exposure.e. Smallpox infections occur primarily in Central and West African countries and are rarely recorded outside Africa. All strains can cause infection, but strains circulating in West Africa, where Nigeria is located, generally cause less serious illness. Travelers returning from Central or West Africa are advised to notify their healthcare provider if they develop symptoms of monkeypox, especially illnesses such as the flu, swollen lymph nodes, or rashes. Clinicians are encouraged to maintain high suspicion indicators of clinically compatible illness. Additional details regarding cases of human monkeypox It is available on the CDC website. -###- The Maryland Department of Health is dedicated to protecting and improving the health and safety of all Maryland residents through disease prevention, access to care, quality control, and community engagement. follow me Twitter @MDHealthDept And Facebook.com/MDHealthDept..

