The FDA plans to authorize Pfizer boosters for all adults this week

The CDC rally on Friday will be shorter than the recent conference on the Covid vaccine. 3 hours.. A federal official familiar with the plan expects it to be easy, partly because the country’s booster campaign is already underway. This suggests that dissenting opinions among public health experts have eased significantly since President Biden announced in August that he wanted to provide boost immunity to all adults.

Biden wanted to launch the campaign in late September, but his announcement was strongly criticized by public health experts. Quickly Federal scientists and regulators responsible for determining whether data supports such movements.

Some key regulatory agencies and external advisors have specifically claimed the effectiveness of the double-dose regimen. Has held up strongly to prevent hospitalization and death..one Large-scale research In New York, nearly 9 million people have shown amazing durability in the protection gained from all three federally licensed vaccines.

But recently, some federal regulators and scientists have shown that reduced vaccine efficacy against mild Covid cases and protective antibodies put Americans, especially the elderly and those with medical conditions, at risk of harmful breakthrough infections. He states that more and more evidence is being exposed to the disease. Because the delta variant of the virus only gradually loosens its grip.

Pfizer and BioNTech said last week that their request was based on data from clinical trials in the United States and elsewhere, including more than 10,000 volunteers. After the third dose, they said the vaccine efficacy rate for symptomatic disease recovered to about 95%. However, it is unclear how long the protection from booster shots will last.

Moderna will soon submit its own request to the FDA to expand the eligibility of boosters. But for now, according to people familiar with the plan, with widespread approval, all adults can get a Pfizer booster.

Heads of federal health officials, including Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, often point to Israel, which launched a booster campaign in late July and is now offering additional shots to everyone over the age of 12. The United States is clear.Dr. Forch said in Reuters-sponsored event On Tuesday, if boosters were available to everyone, the virus could be under control in the United States by spring.