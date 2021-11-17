Tricuspid valve repair during mitral valve surgery may benefit some patients





In an international study of more than 400 adults, mitral valve surgery (between the left atrium and the left ventricle of the heart) was performed and the tricuspid valve (the part that pumps blood from the heart) was not severely leaked. I conclude that. The right atrium to the ventricles) may benefit from repairing both valves at the same time. The study found that simultaneous repair reduced the risk of severe tricuspid valve leakage in the future. The results of the clinical trial were presented at the American Heart Association’s Annual Science Session Conference on November 13.The full study was published at the same time New England Journal of Medicine.. Heart valves play a role in regulating blood flow between the four ventricles of the heart. The valve has a leaflet, a thin but strong tissue flap that helps prevent blood from flowing back into the heart. When a valve leaks, it is known as backflow. Symptoms of such leaks include shortness of breath, malaise, and dizziness. Leaky mitral valves are the most common type of heart valve abnormality and are most often repaired or replaced by surgery. In the United States, more than 50,000 surgeries are performed each year to repair mitral regurgitation. To repair the tricuspid valve, a ring is implanted around the valve to treat and prevent the progression of leaks and the accumulation of fluid in the heart. This is an independent risk factor for increased long-term mortality risk. There is a general agreement among surgeons that if there is a severe leakage of the tricuspid valve, it needs to be corrected. However, there was considerable uncertainty as to whether tricuspid valve repair was necessary during mitral valve surgery with moderate or less leakage. “ James Gummy, Principal Investigator, Surgical Leader, and Co-Director, The Cardiovascular Institute, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Maryland To study the potential efficacy and safety of less than moderate tricuspid valve repair during mitral valve surgery, researchers in 39 locations in the United States, Canada, and Germany between 2016 and 2018. An international multicenter randomized controlled trial was conducted. Included in the study. 203 had only mitral valve surgery, while 198 had mitral valve surgery and tricuspid valve repair. Participants were predominantly Caucasian males (91% white, 75% male), averaging 67 years. Researchers assessed mortality, repeated surgery for tricuspid regurgitation, and progression of tricuspid valve leakage. After two years of follow-up of the participants, the researchers found that, overall, those who repaired both mitral and tricuspid valve problems at the same time had less progression to moderate or severe leakage and were treated. It was more successful than those who repaired only the mitral valve, which they found to have experienced better results, such as improvement. Key findings of the study: Only 3.4% of those who had both valves repaired progressed to moderate or severe tricuspid regurgitation after 2 years, compared to 25% of those who underwent mitral valve surgery alone.

Less than 1% (0.6%) of patients with both valves fixed progressed to severe tricuspid regurgitation after 2 years, compared to 5.6% of patients in the mitral valve-only surgery group.

The treatment failure rate defined as mortality and / or reoperation in tricuspid valve surgery was higher in the group that did not fix the tricuspid valve at the same time as mitral valve surgery compared to the group that fixed it (10.2). %). %). Participants who underwent modern mitral valve surgery had a mortality rate of less than 1% and a survival rate of over 96% after 2 years. Repairing the tricuspid valve during mitral valve surgery can limit leakage and cause damage to the heart, but researchers have also found the following drawbacks: Adding tricuspid valve repair increased surgery time and time spent on heart-lung machine by 34 minutes.

A permanent pacemaker was required in 14% of patients in the tricuspid valve repair group, compared to 2.5% of patients who underwent mitral valve surgery alone. Researchers say this didn’t seem to have a negative effect on the patient.

The median length of stay for patients was increased by two days. “We need to have a clear understanding of the risk factors that require a permanent pacemaker to be implanted after tricuspid valve repair and how to best mitigate risk with technological changes and various postoperative management strategies,” Gammie said. I am saying. “But for the first time, there is a high level of evidence to help us understand what to do in the operating room when it comes to repairing the tricuspid valve in people with less severe regurgitation.” According to Gammie, the study is designed to keep patients up to 5 years after surgery to see if tricuspid valve leakage progresses further. sauce: Journal reference: Gammie, JS, et al. (2021) Concomitant tricuspid valve repair in patients with degenerative mitral regurgitation. The New England Journal of Medicine. doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa2115961..

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211116/Tricuspid-valve-repair-during-mitral-valve-surgery-may-benefit-some-patients.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos