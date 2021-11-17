The Navy says seafarers have refused to waive the Covid-19 vaccination. It will take 5 days to start the process or leave the hospital.





According to Navy data, approximately 99.5% of the active Navy has been fully or partially vaccinated before the deadline of 28 November. This leaves about 1,750 of the approximately 350,000 seafarers who have not yet been vaccinated.

“It is the U.S. Navy’s policy to separate all Navy personnel who refuse legitimate orders to receive COVID-19 vaccination to ensure fully vaccinated units,” said Vice Admiral John. B. Norwell Jr. staff wrote and wrote a message to the service.

The service continues to consider medical and religious exemption requests from vaccination and will not separate seafarers or face consequences during the processing of the exemption request.

As of last week, six medical exemptions were approved and no religious exemptions were approved, according to the Navy.

The most unfavorable discharge for those who refuse vaccination even after the tax exemption is denied is general discharge under prestigious conditions and may disqualify some VA benefits, including GI Building benefits. there is. The process of being discharged from the army can take weeks, if not more. According to the Navy, seafarers who refuse to be vaccinated during their discharge will not be able to be promoted, advanced or re-enlisted, and their pending contracts will be cancelled. In addition, those who refuse will not receive any bonus or incentive payments. Refusal of the vaccine means that seafarers may be disqualified from tuition assistance and training programs for military personnel transitioning to civilian life. The Marines also have a deadline for full vaccination on November 28th. As of last week, 94% of active Marines have been fully or partially vaccinated. According to the latest update, the Army vaccination rate is about 94% and the vaccination deadline is December 15. The Air Force reached its earliest deadline for full vaccination on November 2. As the deadline approached, nearly 97% of the active Air Force was vaccinated by the deadline, and thousands of Air Force soldiers applied for religious exemptions. Earlier this month, the Air Force said nearly 8,500 Air Force soldiers had not yet been vaccinated, of which 5,000 had applied for a religious exemption. The Air Force has granted approximately 1,600 medical exemptions and an additional 232 administrative exemptions. The deadline for full vaccination of Pentagon civilian employees is next Tuesday, November 22nd.

