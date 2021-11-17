Health
Tuesday COVID-19 Update: Another Resident of Tuolumne County Unvaccinated Died | News
A man in his 60s who was not vaccinated with COVID-19 was identified on Tuesday as the 137th Tuolumne County resident who died of the deadly virus.
The location and date of the man’s death was not disclosed by the county’s Public Health Service, which also reported 26 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.
There were 10 people hospitalized for COVID-19 on Tuesday, all of whom were said to have not been vaccinated. This was down from the 15 hospitalizations reported the day before, with 14 hospitalizations for unvaccinated people.
New cases on Tuesday are a girl and two boys under the age of 12, a boy between the ages of 12 and 17, two women and two men between the ages of 18 and 29, a woman and two men in their thirties, and two women. Identified as one person and one man. 4 women in their 40s and 50s, 3 women and 1 man in their 60s, 2 women in their 70s, women and men in their 80s.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has had 149 active cases on Tuesday. This included 1,621 prisoners who were virus-positive while trapped in the Sierra Conservation Center in Jamestown.
The Moderna COVID-19 Clinic will be held by the County Public Health Department on Saturdays from 10 am to noon and from 12:45 pm to 2:30 pm at the First Elders Church on 11155 Jackson Street in Colombia. ..
The clinic will provide the first two-dose vaccine series to people over the age of 18 who have not yet been vaccinated, and booster shots to eligible individuals who received the second vaccination of the first vaccine series at least 6 months ago. Provide.
Booster shots for people 65 years or older, 18 years or older with an underlying disorder, or working in an environment at high risk of contracting COVID-19, as long as they receive a second dose at least 6 months ago. Is subject to. ..
Walk-ins are welcome at the clinic on Saturdays, but it is advisable to make a reservation by going to one of the following locations: www.myturn.ca.gov.. For more information, see (209) 533-7440 All County Public Health Service.
The agency also said it has extended the time of the COVID-19 vaccination clinic planned for children aged 5 to 11 from 1 pm to 6 pm on Wednesday.
You can also book a clinic where children aged 5 to 11 can be vaccinated with Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine. www.myturn.ca.gov..
