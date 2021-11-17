COVID: Utah reports 1,238 new cases and 13 deaths on Tuesday





Utah health officials reported 1,238 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, killing an additional 13 people. The 7-day rolling average for new cases is currently 1,592 per day, and the positive rate for tested cases is 16.7%. Of the latest cases, 276 were school-aged children, 141 were 5-10 years old, 60 were 11-13 years old, and 75 were 14-17 years old. Utah Health Department Said in a daily update. So far, the state has identified 20,855 cases from the 2021-22 academic year, including students and staff. In the previous year, there were a total of 39,907 cases. On Tuesday, 569 patients were hospitalized throughout Utah for coronavirus. In the referral intensive care unit that can treat the most serious patients, 92.7% were full of COVID-19 patients, etc., and the overall ICU usage rate was 90.4%. On the other hand, 57.7% of decentralized units were full. The Utah Health Department also announced on Tuesday that it will provide the COVID-19 testing kit to people who live in illness symptoms, exposure, and / or rural areas and do not have access to community testing sites through a partnership with Fulgent Genetics. .. .. According to officials, the PCR test kit can be mailed to those who need it.Registration is available online picturegenetics.com/covid19?c=UTAHPROMO.. Vaccine data Healthcare workers have received 15,119 additional vaccine doses since the previous day’s report, bringing the total dose given in Utah to 3,960,932. According to state data, 60.3% of residents over the age of 5 in the state are currently fully vaccinated and 68.4% have been vaccinated at least once. The Utah Department of Health has not received data to analyze the number of people who received booster shots. Over the past 28 days, unvaccinated residents are 20.1 times more likely to die from COVID-19, 11.4 times more likely to be hospitalized, and 4.7 times more likely to test positive for COVID-19, according to state health officials. It is said that it is expensive. Since February 1, unvaccinated residents of the state have an 8.7 times higher risk of death from COVID-19, a 7.1 times higher risk of hospitalization, and a positive COVID-19 test than vaccinated people. The risk of becoming is 3.4 times higher. show. Of the cases reported on Tuesday, 802 was a breakthrough case that occurred in a fully vaccinated individual. The state also reported six groundbreaking deaths on Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, Utah has identified 576,009 COVID-19 cases, including 36,085 breakthrough cases since the vaccine became available earlier this year. According to health ministry data, about 6% of cases occur in people who have been fully vaccinated in Utah. Since the first COVID-19 deaths reported in Utah in April 2020, 3,386 people have died from the disease in Utah. Of these, 225 were fully vaccinated and 846 lived in long-term care facilities. The recent deaths are: Two Davis County women between the ages of 65 and 84 who were not hospitalized at the time of their death.

Davis County male, 45-64 years old, resident of a long-term care facility.

A man from Salt Lake County, hospitalized between the ages of 25 and 44.

A female in Salt Lake County, hospitalized between the ages of 45 and 64.

Two women from Salt Lake County, 65-84 years old, were hospitalized.

A man from Washington County, 65-84 years old, was hospitalized.

A man in Tooele County over the age of 85 was hospitalized.

A Weber County man over the age of 85 was hospitalized.

Two Utah County women aged 45-64 were hospitalized.

A Utah County man over the age of 85 was hospitalized.

