Support your mind with good nutrition





A healthy eating pattern for the mind is a balanced pattern across all food groups, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, high-fiber starch, low-fat dairy products, lean protein, and healthy fat. Here are some tips to support your body’s most rewarding muscles, your heart! Fruits and vegetables: Nutrients in agricultural products, especially antioxidants and potassium, support heart health and reduce blood pressure. Take at least 2 cups of fruit and 3 cups of vegetables daily to ensure that you have all the nutrients you need to prevent the disease. Whole grains and high fiber starch: Carbohydrates serve as the body’s primary source of energy. In addition, the fiber contained in grains brings special benefits to heart health. Make at least half of the grain whole grains and choose high fiber starchy vegetables such as potatoes, corn and beans. Low-fat dairy products: The type of fat contained in dairy products is actually saturated fat, which can clog arteries and cause heart health problems. To get all the benefits of dairy products such as calcium and vitamin D without saturated fat, choose the low-fat or non-fat option. Lean protein: Similarly, to reduce your intake of saturated fat, choose lean meat, plant-based protein, or fish or seafood if possible. Healthy fat: As mentioned earlier, not all fats affect your heart in the same way. To support heart health, choose unsaturated fats from oily fish that are low in solids, low in saturated fats, and high in liquids like omega-3. Food City wants to help you “choose well” when shopping to support your heart health. When shopping in stores or online, look for the new “Heart Healthy” shelf tag icon to find foods that are low in total fat and saturated fat, and limited in cholesterol and sodium. These foods should contain at least 10% of your daily intake of vitamins A or C, calcium, iron, potassium, or protein. In addition, look for the “Low Sodium” icon for items that contain less than 140 mg of sodium per serving, with limited amounts of fat, saturated fat, cholesterol, and sodium. Shopping for heart health has never been easier!

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.johnsoncitypress.com/support-your-heart-with-good-nutrition/article_5e39812e-4657-11ec-b9fb-fb718e472022.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos