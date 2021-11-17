September worst month of COVID-19 death in Shasta County





In Shasta County, more people died of COVID-19 in September than any other month since the pandemic began. According to public health, a total of 81 county residents died that month. This is the highest number of COVID-19 deaths since March 2020. These deaths were due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the worst of which occurred in September. According to Amy Kosloski, a spokeswoman for the Shasta County Health and Welfare Department, it was this surge that filled the hospital and killed many. According to public health, this surge followed those who returned to work, school and social life in July and August after the state lifted masking and other health obligations in June. Although the number of cases and hospitalizations has declined in November of this year, reports of three or more confirmed deaths from COVID-19 occur from public health almost every day. Many of them died in September and October. Eighty-one people died in September 2021, but Shasta County Public Health announced 45 COVID-19 deaths that month, many from the previous August. The reason for the time lag between the date a person died and the date announced by public health is that the agency needs time to investigate the deaths listed as the cause of death on the death certificate. is. This can take days or weeks, Kosloski said. During the recent outbreak, 155 people in Shasta County died from the virus from August 10 to November 10, according to the report. Public health data.. 14 were completely vaccinated against the disease. Vaccination does not guarantee that someone will not get the virus, but it reduces their chances of getting the virus. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. If a vaccinated person becomes infected with COVID, vaccination can reduce the chance of getting sick enough to land in a hospital or kill him. “Vaccine efficacy studies (showing) mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (such as Pfizer and Modana) reduce the risk of COVID-19, including more than 90% of serious illnesses,” the CDC said. According to public health, the deployment of high-dose vaccines was too late in January 2021, the second highest number of deaths from COVID-19. That month, 69 residents of Shasta County died. Authorities attributed many of these deaths to increased outbreaks at holiday rallies in November and December 2020. The monthly breakdown of deaths from COVID-19 in Shasta County is as follows: According to public health, numbers can change as the investigation continues, especially in October. March 2020: 1

April 2020: 3

May 2020: Zero

June 2020: 3

July 2020: 4

August 2020: 3

September 2020: 13

October 2020: 11

November 2020: 27

December 2020: 32

January 2021: 69

February 1, 2021: 18

March 1, 2021: 13

April 1, 2021: 11

May 1, 2021: 6

June 1, 2021: 4

July 1, 2021: 7

August 2021: 26

September 2021: 81

October 1, 2021: 39 As of Tuesday, public health confirmed that 413 people had died of COVID-19. more:COVID in Shasta County: 3 more died. SCCAR, Seek Center Hosts Multilingual Vaccination Clinic During the investigation, authorities checked the last settlement of each death and said the report only counted residents of Shasta County. If a resident of another location dies of COVID in Shasta County, the deaths will be counted in that county or state of residence. Jessica Skropanic is a feature reporter for Record Searchlight / USA Today Network. She covers stories of science, art, social issues and entertainment. Follow her on Twitter @RS_JSkropanic When Facebook..Join Jessica Get out! Nor Cal Recreational Facebook group. To support and maintain this work Subscribe today. Thank you very much.

