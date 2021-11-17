Clinical trials of Alzheimer’s disease vaccine initiated at Brigham and Women’s Hospital





The first clinical trial of this type to test a nasal vaccine for Alzheimer’s disease is actively recruiting participants from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, which has the potential to be a breakthrough treatment. “If clinical trials in humans show that the vaccine is safe and effective, this could be a non-toxic treatment for people with Alzheimer’s disease, and Alzheimer’s disease in people at risk. It can also be given early to prevent the disease, “says Dr. Howard Weiner. -Director of the Ann Romney Center for Neurological Disorders in Brigam, who leads the study. The vaccine is given nasally and works by stimulating the immune system and activating white blood cells in the lymph nodes. Stimulated cells move to the blood and brain to remove toxins and abnormal plaques that are key features of Alzheimer’s disease. This trial commemorates 20 years of Weiner’s research and the first human trial of a nasal vaccine for Alzheimer’s disease. According to Weiner, vaccines are usually given orally, injected, or intranasally. He and his colleagues have found that nasal administration gives the best results. He added that the team had never seen the major side effects of the vaccine. The clinical trial will begin in a few weeks and will include 16 people who received different doses to determine the optimal dose. Participants are 60 to 85 years old and have early signic Alzheimer’s disease. They are vaccinated twice every other week. According to Weiner, the process takes about six months, after which a second trial of 150 people is started, efficacy is measured, and lasts about a year. Weiner told Herald that the vaccine “can help the disease and, more importantly, give it to people who are at risk of the disease or who have it and do not know it.” He said that many people in their 50s and 60s have normal cognition, but images of the brain show signs of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Vaccines can help such patients. Patients can find out if they are at high risk for Alzheimer’s disease through the imagination of the brain and new blood tests on the market. There are several genetic components to the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, which, according to Weiner, can be sporadic. So far, doctors and researchers know little about the causes of Alzheimer’s disease and its tragic illness. However, Weiner said recent research into the mechanism of Alzheimer’s disease has given him a better understanding and paved the way for new treatments. “After doing these Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 trials, we hope to bring them to market so that doctors can prescribe them five or six years later,” Weiner told Herald. Weiner then hopes that the vaccine can be used to prevent diseases in most of the population. More than 6 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease, and one in three elderly people die of this disease or another dementia.

