Health officials encourage vaccinations and masks prior to holiday gatherings – WCCO

Minneapolis (WCCO) – Thanksgiving lasts just over a week, when Minnesota is fighting the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the country. Health officials are now asking people to think twice about their vacation plans.

Minnesota is in the midst of a surge in COVID-19 cases due to an increase in breakthrough infections.

Dr. Priya Sampath Kumar, a Mayo Clinic infectious disease specialist, said:

Experts agree that the best way to protect yourself during this holiday season is to get a vaccine, and if you qualify, get a booster. However, regardless of vaccination status, it also means wearing a mask when not eating.

“Wearing a mask at the store while shopping for groceries reduces the risk of getting a COVID,” says Sampathkumar.

You may not be able to be outdoors in November in Minnesota. However, MDH infection expert Kris Ehresmann says that additional ventilation can help and dress accordingly.

“It would be great if we could open the windows and increase ventilation,” she said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends delaying travel until fully vaccinated. However, when traveling, it is recommended that a health professional lie down a week ago and take advantage of state testing options.

“I think it’s important to have a conversation at this time so that everyone is on the same page and everyone can rest assured of the decisions they are making for the rally,” said Eresman.

Health officials say you should get a flu shot before you get together this holiday season. Currently, 96% of the state’s ICU beds are used.