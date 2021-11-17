How the Community Health Center Helped Cancer Screening for Black and Immigrant Patients

The staff at the TAIBU Community Health Center knew that something needed to be done.

The Health Clinic in Scarborough, on the eastern tip of Toronto, serves primarily blacks and immigrants. However, looking at the patient’s charts, staff found that the majority were not up-to-date with screening and that clinics were well below the Ontario state screening average.

Studies have shown that delays in cancer screening often lead to delays in diagnosis and an increased risk of death, which has tended to be a concern.

“If the community is facing some challenge, the answer lies within the community,” said Dr. Oney Norom, the clinic’s family doctor at the time.

So in 2013, the center began contacting the community to find out why.

“One of the concerns many patients have raised was the lack of data showing how their communities behave with respect to cancer deaths and cancer outcomes,” Nnorom said. increase.

Other barriers were also reported, including prejudice and fear of cancer, language and cultural barriers, and lack of education in cancer screening.

After listening to patients, TAIBU established a task force to address their concerns and improve cancer screening rates for breast, colorectal, and cervical cancer.

Nnorom, an assistant professor at the University of Toronto’s Temarty School of Medicine, said he had exceeded the state average of these cancer screenings in seven years.

Screening rates for breast and colorectal cancer tripled between 2011 and 2018, and screening rates for cervical cancer also improved. (In Ontario, cancer screening rates are reported as a service offered rather than completed.)

After that, TAIBU conducted further audits and reviewed more than 700 patient charts from 2017 to 2018 to see if the patients who were screened actually performed the tests. We found that 88% of mammograms, 83% of fecal occult blood tests (FOBT), and 99% of Papanicolaou tests were completed.

The result of the program is Presented in this month’s study It is published in the medical journal Canadian Family Physician.

Between 2011 and 2018, TAIBU’s screening rates for breast, colorectal and cervical cancer increased from 17% to 72%, 18% to 87% and 59% to 70%, respectively. bottom.

The Center acknowledges that it has succeeded in using an Afrocentrism approach built on the basis of listening and placing the community first.

The staff has created a variety of culturally sensitive materials. For example, staff take the time to provide educational brochures featuring a variety of unique clinicians and staff, provide information in different languages, lead outreach activities by community ambassadors, and launch extensive telephone follow-up programs. I explained. Answer screening questions.

Nnorom hopes that the study will provide other healthcare providers with ideas on how to tackle cancer screening issues in non-white and immigrant communities where cancer screening tends to be inadequate. Stated.

“Unfortunately, in Canada, we don’t have very good data to elaborate on people’s race, ethnicity, culture, or the various factors that affect their care and outcomes,” she said.

“Screening guidelines may need to be different”

No data on race, ethnicity, or cancer has been collected in Canada, but Nnorom and other physicians say they need to address gaps in the medical system.

Such information has the potential to improve the prevention and treatment of cancer in Canadian black and ethnic groups, said Dr. Mojo Laomor, a surgical oncologist at the Scarbara Health Network.

One prominent example is highlighted by US data showing that there is a large disparity between black and white women when it comes to breast cancer, especially when it comes to mortality.

According to the American Cancer Society, black women in the United States Highest breast cancer mortality rate Despite the lower incidence of illness compared to white women.

Studies in the United States and the United Kingdom show that black women are more likely to have a more aggressive form of breast cancer (triple-negative breast cancer) and are often Diagnosed at a young age Compared to white women.

Dr. Mojola Omole is a Breast Surgeon Oncologist and General Surgeon at Scarborough Health Network. (TurgutYeter / CBC)

Canadian Screening guidelines Breast cancer varies from state to state, but most often begins at age 50, unless the patient is at risk, has a family history of illness, or has a known genetic mutation.

Collecting that data here may help inform or modify current screening guidelines in Canada, Omor said.

“I think our screening guidelines may need to be different because we know some data that black women present in the early stages,” she said. “So we may have to take a different approach.”

Black women also face other challenges when it comes to treating cancer, she said. For example, for patients with hair, there are no images showing differences in scarring after reconstructive surgery in dark skin tones or differences in access to wigs that match different hair textures. Loss after chemotherapy.

“Currently, not all of this is taken into account,” Omor said.

Raising awareness

Efforts are underway in Canada to raise awareness of the effects of cancer on people of color. In October, the Women’s College Hospital in Toronto, in collaboration with the organization The Olive Branch of Hope, Website Created by a black woman with breast cancer to guide others’ journeys.

Michelle Audoin is the founder of another initiative called the Uncovered: A Breast Recognition Project. This is an online resource and photo series that shares the experiences of blacks, indigenous peoples, and colored women with breast cancer.

Michelle Audoin is the founder of the Uncovered: A Breast Recognition Project. After her own diagnosis, Auduin developed resources to support black women and women of color with cancer. (TurgutYeter / CBC)

Auduin started the project after receiving his diagnosis. She found a lack of information about the effects of cancer on colored women.

“The lack of images of scars, as in my situation, could be due to false information about what radiation burns look like on melaninized skin,” she said. Told.

The woman who shared their story for the project ran into a similar problem, she said.

“They want to see images like the black and brown bodies and the scars of their reconstruction. They want to have more race-based data. They want to have their cultural. We want to have a support group that also reflects diversity, “said Audoin.

Francine Hornes poses for “Uncovered: A Breast Recognition Project” in front of her portrait. At the age of 43, she shares her journey with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer and hopes her story will help other women. (TurgutYeter / CBC)

Francine Holness chose to share her story for the project, hoping to bring more awareness to some of the unique experiences that a colored woman encounters.

Hornes discovered a breast lump in October 2020, but the diagnosis was postponed until January due to a pandemic. Later, she was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer earlier this year.

At the age of 43, she had not started a regular mammogram because her family had no known history of breast cancer.

Holness underwent breast mass removal earlier this year and received several radiation therapies, but the cancer had spread and chemotherapy was not an option. Her doctor is giving her a palliative.

“I’m dealing with my mortality rate,” said the four mothers. “I may have 10 years. I don’t know. They gave me 2 to 7.”

She said she could prepare for “their future” because she had already told her two daughters about the risk of breast cancer and the importance of having genetic testing and screening.

She also says that as a black woman, she focuses on helping them navigate the healthcare system and hopes that her story will help others as well.

For more stories about the experience of Black Canadians, from anti-black discrimination to success stories within the black community, check out Being a Black Canadian. This is a CBC project that black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here..