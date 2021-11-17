Health
How the Community Health Center Helped Cancer Screening for Black and Immigrant Patients
The staff at the TAIBU Community Health Center knew that something needed to be done.
The Health Clinic in Scarborough, on the eastern tip of Toronto, serves primarily blacks and immigrants. However, looking at the patient’s charts, staff found that the majority were not up-to-date with screening and that clinics were well below the Ontario state screening average.
Studies have shown that delays in cancer screening often lead to delays in diagnosis and an increased risk of death, which has tended to be a concern.
“If the community is facing some challenge, the answer lies within the community,” said Dr. Oney Norom, the clinic’s family doctor at the time.
So in 2013, the center began contacting the community to find out why.
“One of the concerns many patients have raised was the lack of data showing how their communities behave with respect to cancer deaths and cancer outcomes,” Nnorom said. increase.
Other barriers were also reported, including prejudice and fear of cancer, language and cultural barriers, and lack of education in cancer screening.
After listening to patients, TAIBU established a task force to address their concerns and improve cancer screening rates for breast, colorectal, and cervical cancer.
Nnorom, an assistant professor at the University of Toronto’s Temarty School of Medicine, said he had exceeded the state average of these cancer screenings in seven years.
Screening rates for breast and colorectal cancer tripled between 2011 and 2018, and screening rates for cervical cancer also improved. (In Ontario, cancer screening rates are reported as a service offered rather than completed.)
After that, TAIBU conducted further audits and reviewed more than 700 patient charts from 2017 to 2018 to see if the patients who were screened actually performed the tests. We found that 88% of mammograms, 83% of fecal occult blood tests (FOBT), and 99% of Papanicolaou tests were completed.
The result of the program is Presented in this month’s study It is published in the medical journal Canadian Family Physician.
Between 2011 and 2018, TAIBU’s screening rates for breast, colorectal and cervical cancer increased from 17% to 72%, 18% to 87% and 59% to 70%, respectively. bottom.
The Center acknowledges that it has succeeded in using an Afrocentrism approach built on the basis of listening and placing the community first.
The staff has created a variety of culturally sensitive materials. For example, staff take the time to provide educational brochures featuring a variety of unique clinicians and staff, provide information in different languages, lead outreach activities by community ambassadors, and launch extensive telephone follow-up programs. I explained. Answer screening questions.
Nnorom hopes that the study will provide other healthcare providers with ideas on how to tackle cancer screening issues in non-white and immigrant communities where cancer screening tends to be inadequate. Stated.
“Unfortunately, in Canada, we don’t have very good data to elaborate on people’s race, ethnicity, culture, or the various factors that affect their care and outcomes,” she said.
“Screening guidelines may need to be different”
No data on race, ethnicity, or cancer has been collected in Canada, but Nnorom and other physicians say they need to address gaps in the medical system.
Such information has the potential to improve the prevention and treatment of cancer in Canadian black and ethnic groups, said Dr. Mojo Laomor, a surgical oncologist at the Scarbara Health Network.
One prominent example is highlighted by US data showing that there is a large disparity between black and white women when it comes to breast cancer, especially when it comes to mortality.
According to the American Cancer Society, black women in the United States Highest breast cancer mortality rateDespite the lower incidence of illness compared to white women.
Studies in the United States and the United Kingdom show that black women are more likely to have a more aggressive form of breast cancer (triple-negative breast cancer) and are often Diagnosed at a young age Compared to white women.
Canadian Screening guidelines Breast cancer varies from state to state, but most often begins at age 50, unless the patient is at risk, has a family history of illness, or has a known genetic mutation.
Collecting that data here may help inform or modify current screening guidelines in Canada, Omor said.
“I think our screening guidelines may need to be different because we know some data that black women present in the early stages,” she said. “So we may have to take a different approach.”
Black women also face other challenges when it comes to treating cancer, she said. For example, for patients with hair, there are no images showing differences in scarring after reconstructive surgery in dark skin tones or differences in access to wigs that match different hair textures. Loss after chemotherapy.
“Currently, not all of this is taken into account,” Omor said.
Raising awareness
Efforts are underway in Canada to raise awareness of the effects of cancer on people of color. In October, the Women’s College Hospital in Toronto, in collaboration with the organization The Olive Branch of Hope, WebsiteCreated by a black woman with breast cancer to guide others’ journeys.
Michelle Audoin is the founder of another initiative called the Uncovered: A Breast Recognition Project. This is an online resource and photo series that shares the experiences of blacks, indigenous peoples, and colored women with breast cancer.
Auduin started the project after receiving his diagnosis. She found a lack of information about the effects of cancer on colored women.
“The lack of images of scars, as in my situation, could be due to false information about what radiation burns look like on melaninized skin,” she said. Told.
The woman who shared their story for the project ran into a similar problem, she said.
“They want to see images like the black and brown bodies and the scars of their reconstruction. They want to have more race-based data. They want to have their cultural. We want to have a support group that also reflects diversity, “said Audoin.
Francine Holness chose to share her story for the project, hoping to bring more awareness to some of the unique experiences that a colored woman encounters.
Hornes discovered a breast lump in October 2020, but the diagnosis was postponed until January due to a pandemic. Later, she was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer earlier this year.
At the age of 43, she had not started a regular mammogram because her family had no known history of breast cancer.
Holness underwent breast mass removal earlier this year and received several radiation therapies, but the cancer had spread and chemotherapy was not an option. Her doctor is giving her a palliative.
“I’m dealing with my mortality rate,” said the four mothers. “I may have 10 years. I don’t know. They gave me 2 to 7.”
She said she could prepare for “their future” because she had already told her two daughters about the risk of breast cancer and the importance of having genetic testing and screening.
She also says that as a black woman, she focuses on helping them navigate the healthcare system and hopes that her story will help others as well.
For more stories about the experience of Black Canadians, from anti-black discrimination to success stories within the black community, check out Being a Black Canadian. This is a CBC project that black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here..
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/health/community-health-centre-boosts-cancer-screening-rate-black-immigrant-community-1.6251027
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]