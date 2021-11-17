Antibiotic resistance can be the next “hidden pandemic”: British experts

The London-coronavirus pandemic attracted worldwide attention in early 2020 and hasn’t been let go since then, but British experts say that an antibiotic-resistant infection, often referred to as a “hidden pandemic,” follows. Warns that it should be a major concern for.

According to the UK Health Security Agency, one in five UK people infected with bloodstream in 2020 will be antibiotic-resistant, even after the number of antibiotic-resistant infections recorded in 2019 has declined. bottom.

Now, as winter approaches and slowly emerges from the global Covid-19 outbreak, there are concerns that antibiotic resistance may increase again.

“Antibacterial resistance is described as a hidden pandemic, and it’s important not to get out of Covid-19 and fall into another crisis,” said Dr. Susan Hopkins, UKHSA’s chief medical adviser, on Wednesday.

“Restrictions on the enhancement, prevention and control of infections by Covid-19 in 2020 may have helped reduce antibiotic resistance and prescribing. These measures were harsh but serious antibiotics. Substance-resistant infections can reoccur. Do not act responsibly. It is as easy as regular and thorough hand washing. “

Antibiotics are essential in the treatment of bacterial infections that cause pneumonia, meningitis, sepsis, and modern medicine protects against infections during common medical interventions such as chemotherapy, royal incision, and other surgeries. Therefore, they often depend on antibiotics.

However, the problem is when antibiotics are often prescribed to treat cough, ear pain, and sore throat and have little or no effect.

To make matters worse, antibiotic resistance develops when prescribed when antibiotics are effective or not needed. It occurs when bacteria stop responding to antibiotics and can cause serious complications such as bloodstream infections and hospitalization.