Health
State COVID booster failure has been mostly fixed
According to the county’s public health official, Marin residents will be able to book COVID-19 booster shots from the state’s online site by Thursday.
“It’s confusing to the general public,” Dr. Matt Willis said on Tuesday. “The state has taken a more generous approach to booster eligibility than the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but the state’s tools that actually allow people to schedule appointments are still being updated. People who are eligible for and need to be fixed have been excluded. “
By CDC standards, boosters are only available to people over the age of 65. Those who have been vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson. Adults who are in underlying health or who work or live in a high-risk environment.
Earlier this month, the California Department of Public Health will ensure that people over the age of 18 receive COVID-19 booster shots six months after full vaccination with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months after the J & J vaccine. I got a green light. The state My Turn booking site continues to use the stricter standards approved by the CDC.
“Many of our chain pharmacies are national chains, so they may still show federal regulations and stricter filtering criteria,” Willis said.
Beth Ellen Stanley, who runs the COVID-19 Vaccine Help Facebook group in San Francisco, said he heard “many complaints” about it from people looking for a booster. Although booking sites operate on an honor system, many people are hesitant to tamper with their qualifications.
“It’s very frustrating because most of the sites haven’t been updated since the change,” says Stanley. “People don’t want to be dishonest, but they also want boosters.”
Under the more liberal rules of booster shots, about 100,000 marine residents are eligible, Willis said. He said the county has enough vaccines to meet that demand, but not enough people to administer injections to avoid waiting times.
Acquiring Marin’s inhabitants, whose immunity may be weakening booster shots, is of particular importance at this time, Willis said.
“The case rate of COVID-19 is rising again in Marin and across the region,” Willis said.
The case rate of marine has increased from an average of 13 cases per day to 20 cases per day over the past 10 days. The entire bay area has become an “orange” layer of substantial infection with the CDC.
According to Willis, the prevalence of COVID-19 is also increasing across Europe, pointing to the key points of the various impacts of increased cases on Western and Eastern Europe.
In Western Europe, where vaccination rates are high, such as Marin, the medical system is not overwhelmed, but in Eastern Europe, where vaccination rates are much lower, the surge in cases has overwhelmed the hospital system, resulting in record deaths. Is bringing.
This is because vaccinated people are much less likely to need hospitalization or die.
Willis said the message was clear. “Vaccination is the safest way to survive the winter surge.”
The county health center prioritizes vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 and residents aged 65 and over who need booster shots.
According to Willis, children between the ages of 5 and 11 make up 8% of the county’s population, but make up half of the COVID-19 cases in unvaccinated populations.
“Filling that gap is a very high priority for us,” he said.
Over the last 10 days, 6,000 Marin children aged 5 to 11 have been vaccinated.
Willis said it was important to provide boosters to residents over the age of 65. This is because that age group accounts for 80% of marine residents who need to be hospitalized after being infected with COVID-19 despite being vaccinated.
Only about 50% of marine residents aged 65 and over who were vaccinated more than 6 months ago received booster shots.
“The next few weeks will be important to us as we compete to optimize vaccine protection throughout the winter vacation,” Willis said.
The Bay Area Newsgroup contributed to this report.
Sources
2/ https://www.marinij.com/2021/11/16/marin-health-officer-state-covid-booster-snag-nearly-fixed/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]