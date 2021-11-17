State COVID booster failure has been mostly fixed

According to the county’s public health official, Marin residents will be able to book COVID-19 booster shots from the state’s online site by Thursday.

“It’s confusing to the general public,” Dr. Matt Willis said on Tuesday. “The state has taken a more generous approach to booster eligibility than the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but the state’s tools that actually allow people to schedule appointments are still being updated. People who are eligible for and need to be fixed have been excluded. “

By CDC standards, boosters are only available to people over the age of 65. Those who have been vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson. Adults who are in underlying health or who work or live in a high-risk environment.

Earlier this month, the California Department of Public Health will ensure that people over the age of 18 receive COVID-19 booster shots six months after full vaccination with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months after the J & J vaccine. I got a green light. The state My Turn booking site continues to use the stricter standards approved by the CDC.

“Many of our chain pharmacies are national chains, so they may still show federal regulations and stricter filtering criteria,” Willis said.

Beth Ellen Stanley, who runs the COVID-19 Vaccine Help Facebook group in San Francisco, said he heard “many complaints” about it from people looking for a booster. Although booking sites operate on an honor system, many people are hesitant to tamper with their qualifications.

“It’s very frustrating because most of the sites haven’t been updated since the change,” says Stanley. “People don’t want to be dishonest, but they also want boosters.”

Under the more liberal rules of booster shots, about 100,000 marine residents are eligible, Willis said. He said the county has enough vaccines to meet that demand, but not enough people to administer injections to avoid waiting times.

Acquiring Marin’s inhabitants, whose immunity may be weakening booster shots, is of particular importance at this time, Willis said.

“The case rate of COVID-19 is rising again in Marin and across the region,” Willis said.

The case rate of marine has increased from an average of 13 cases per day to 20 cases per day over the past 10 days. The entire bay area has become an “orange” layer of substantial infection with the CDC.

According to Willis, the prevalence of COVID-19 is also increasing across Europe, pointing to the key points of the various impacts of increased cases on Western and Eastern Europe.

In Western Europe, where vaccination rates are high, such as Marin, the medical system is not overwhelmed, but in Eastern Europe, where vaccination rates are much lower, the surge in cases has overwhelmed the hospital system, resulting in record deaths. Is bringing.

This is because vaccinated people are much less likely to need hospitalization or die.

Willis said the message was clear. “Vaccination is the safest way to survive the winter surge.”

The county health center prioritizes vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 and residents aged 65 and over who need booster shots.

According to Willis, children between the ages of 5 and 11 make up 8% of the county’s population, but make up half of the COVID-19 cases in unvaccinated populations.

“Filling that gap is a very high priority for us,” he said.

Over the last 10 days, 6,000 Marin children aged 5 to 11 have been vaccinated.

Willis said it was important to provide boosters to residents over the age of 65. This is because that age group accounts for 80% of marine residents who need to be hospitalized after being infected with COVID-19 despite being vaccinated.

Only about 50% of marine residents aged 65 and over who were vaccinated more than 6 months ago received booster shots.

“The next few weeks will be important to us as we compete to optimize vaccine protection throughout the winter vacation,” Willis said.

The Bay Area Newsgroup contributed to this report.