Covid-19 Booster: The definition of “fully vaccinated” has been changed to three doses





Decreased vaccine immunity and increased infections due to delta mutations have led wealthy countries to rethink the definition of “complete vaccination.” This usually means two Covid-19 jabs.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that boosters were essential to prevent the reintroduction of pandemic restrictions. “Getting three jabs is very obvious- Get a booster -This will be an important fact and will make your life easier in every way. ”

Other European countries are moving towards mandatory booster jabs. President Emmanuel Macron announced last week that by December 15th, people over the age of 65 would need a third dose to revalidate their vaccination path in France. In Austria, full vaccination expires 9 months after the second vaccination, effectively forcing a booster vaccination. In Israel, a third dose is required to be eligible for a Green Pass that allows admission to gyms, restaurants and other places, unless you have received a second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine within the last 6 months. Will be.

Global health experts fear that dependence on boosters is affecting the supply of initial doses in low-income countries. Only 4.6% I got an injection. World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: It was a “scandal” In low-income countries, booster shots six times the primary dose are given daily worldwide.

“It doesn’t make sense to boost healthy adults or vaccinate children while healthcare professionals, the elderly and other high-risk groups around the world are still waiting for their first dose. “He warned last Friday. Anna Marriott, Oxfam’s health policy adviser, said vaccine supply is prioritized over the rich countries that are at the forefront of the line by paying high prices to pharmaceutical companies. British Parliamentary Group About the coronavirus on Tuesday. “Looking at low-income countries as a whole, less than 1% of the total vaccine supply goes to the poorest countries in Africa,” she added. Dr. David Nabarro, WHO’s Special Envoy for Covid-19, told British lawmakers. “It has never been done before, and doing so would be a really inappropriate public health strategy,” he said. Navarro warned that using the vaccine as the primary weapon against Covid-19 could lead to new variants, as he hasn’t learned much about the virus yet. All that needs to be done is a “combination approach” of masks and other health interventions, “doing everything possible to empower people to avoid getting infected with pathogens,” he said. rice field. You asked. We answered. Q: When will the Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Booster be available to all adults in the United States? NS: On Tuesday, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed that no vaccine advisors would be called in to consider the requested amendments to the booster’s emergency use authorization. That is, decisions can be made at any time. “The FDA cannot predict how long it will take to evaluate data and information, but the FDA will consider the request as quickly as possible,” FDA spokesman Alison Hunt told CNN. A CDC spokeswoman told CNN on Tuesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Immunization Implementation Advisory Committee will meet on Friday to discuss expanding additional immune eligibility for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine. CDC vaccine advisors usually meet only if the vaccine is approved by the FDA. Please send your question here .. Are you a healthcare professional fighting Covid-19? Please send us a message on WhatsApp about the challenges you are facing: + 1347-322-0415. This week’s reading Corgi’s murder shows how government power is not curtailed in China in the name of Covid prevention Corgi was killed at home by a Covid preventive worker on Friday in Shangrao, a Chinese city in southeastern Jiangxi, while dog owners were being quarantined at a nearby hotel. Reported by Nectar Gan and Steve George. The dog killing, which caused a massive protest on Chinese social media, is the latest example of the extreme steps taken by Chinese local governments to pursue zero covids in the event of a new Delta subspecies outbreak. In the midst of shock and anger, the death of a dog sparked a fierce debate about animal rights, and a discussion of how much government power could be extended during a pandemic at the expense of individual rights. Biden administration plans to buy Pfizer’s antivirals According to sources familiar with the plan, the Biden administration plans to purchase Pfizer’s antiviral drug Covid-19 pills 10 million times and is currently signing a contract. Announcements may come soon this week, Reported by Caytran Collins. The government initially planned to buy about 5 million times, but after looking at Pfizer’s data, President Joe Biden told CNN on Tuesday that he wanted to double the order. The pill is given in combination with an older antiviral drug called ritonavir and is intended to treat mild to moderate Covid-19 in patients at high risk of hospitalization or death. Pfizer said it is seeking an emergency use authorization from the FDA for pills and said on Tuesday that it signed a license agreement that would allow broader global access to pills. Austria imposes a blockade on unvaccinated people as Europe turns the screw The blockade, especially for unvaccinated people, came into force on Monday in Austria. It prohibits unvaccinated people (more than one-third of the country’s population) from leaving their homes, except for some specific reasons. Rob Piceta Report .. The new rules reflect the growing anger in many parts of the European Union towards those who continue to refuse vaccination. Germany, one of the lowest immunization rates in Western Europe, could become the next country to impose stricter rules. The proposed measures require Germans to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test in order to get on a bus or train. This is an extension of a country’s “3G” system where one or the other needs to be in a particular location or setting. Top tip If you want to enjoy New Year’s Eve at Times Square, get vaccinated Officials said Tuesday that New York City would once again welcome thousands of people to Times Square for the famous New Year’s Eve ball drop tradition, as long as it could show evidence of vaccination against Covid-19. rice field. Tom Harris, Head of the Times Square Alliance, said all participants over the age of 5 must present evidence of vaccination. Persons with disabilities who cannot be vaccinated must show proof that the PCR test is negative within 72 hours. He added that children under the age of 5 must be accompanied by a vaccinated adult and that all persons who cannot be vaccinated must wear a mask. Please check this out for details. Today’s podcast In today’s episode, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta heads to the kitchen to explore how food can be a powerful tonic for our bodies and minds. Listen now.

