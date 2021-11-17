



According to a new study, Joe and a tea morning cup may reduce the risk of dementia and stroke. Peer-reviewed studies for 10 to 14 years or more Published in PLOS Medicine We followed more than 360,000 participants and estimated the association between coffee and tea consumption and stroke and dementia development. Researchers have found that people who drink 2-3 cups of coffee or 3-5 cups of tea, or a combination of both, 4-6 cups a day have the lowest risk of dementia or stroke. Fact check:No, decaffeinated coffee is not made from dirt Herbal tea is a lie:This is what real tea is-and it isn’t. “Drinking 2-3 cups of coffee and 2-3 cups of tea per day has a 32% lower risk of stroke and a 28% risk of dementia compared to those who did not drink tea and coffee. It’s lower, “says the study. Said. Participants in this study were from the UK Biobank. This is a large database containing the genetic and health information of 500,000 UK participants. All participants in the study were 50-74 years old and self-reported their consumption. After a median follow-up of 11.35 years, researchers found that 10,053 participants had a stroke and 5,078 had Alzheimer’s disease or vascular dementia. “You can’t guess the causality. You can’t say,’Drinking more coffee or tea is good for your brain.’ What we can say is that in this study, moderate coffee / tea People who report drinking are less likely to have a stroke or dementia after 10 years of follow-up, “said American Chairman Lee H. Schwam. Stroke Association Advisory Board, I told CNN by email.. Drink a third cup of coffee.You may just live longer, new research suggests Recent studies that have not yet been peer-reviewedWe have found that mild to moderate coffee consumption is associated with health benefits. Participants in the study who drank up to three cups of coffee daily had a lower risk of death from stroke, cardiovascular disease, and all causes. Too many old sayings can be bad for you, but the right combination of tea and coffee may improve your body. Mike Snider contributed to this report. Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @ Coastalasha. Email: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/11/17/coffee-tea-lower-risk-stroke-dementia/8648527002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

