The coronavirus spreads to deer.Scientists are worried about what that means for people





People are likely to be the cause, but that doesn’t mean that the virus can’t evolve between these animals and then spill back into humans, and researchers say this spread is for future pandemic risks. I’m worried about what it means.

There is no doubt that SARS-Cov-2, the virus that caused the ongoing pandemic, is almost certainly derived from animals, bats. And the general scientific view is that, as an intermediate host, certain animals infect bats and then people.

It is also clear that people can infect animals. Pets such as cats, zoo animals such as gorillas and snow leopards, and farmed mink can all be infected. Multiple cases have been reported, and evidence of changes in the virus that infects mink has led to the mass murder of those animals on fur farms.

The latest species that has attracted the attention of wildlife biologists is the white-tailed deer. It’s no wonder that domestic deer catch the virus from people. Anyone who visits a deer farm, the animal behaves like a goat, squeezes its wet nose into the pockets, hands, and face of human visitors and caregivers, seeking food and treats to prepare for infection. I know that

But how do wild deer catch it? Virus spreads among deer “Even if someone bites an apple and throws it, or sneezes into a tissue and drops it,” Dr. Thresh Kuchipudi of the Animal Diagnostic Institute at Pennsylvania State University speculated that he led a study. Published earlier this month It was found that one-third of the deer tested across Iowa between September 2020 and January 2021 showed evidence of infection. He added that sewage was found to carry the virus, so contaminated water could be the cause, or people could otherwise vomit or contaminate the environment. The deer can then spread the virus to each other. “These are very sensitive animals and we don’t know the amount of virus that needs to be transmitted, but Kuchipudi told CNN.” It raises an urgent problem-deer effectively among them. We know that we are infecting the virus, and to whom are they giving it? “ It is possible that another species has picked up the virus from people and infected the deer. “I don’t know what’s going on in my country, so I need to find out,” said Hon Ip, a US geological survey in Wisconsin. Virus hotspots between rodents Ip et al. Tested animals found around mink farms in Utah and found that scanks, mice, and other animals were susceptible to various coronaviruses. They were initially worried that mink, which caught the virus that causes Covid-19 from people, could infect local wildlife. They did not find the sign. “It was a very nice surprise,” Ip told CNN. However, mice, raccoons, skunks, and other animals carried large amounts of other coronaviruses. “The number and variety of coronaviruses was amazing,” said Ip. “Our findings show an unexpectedly high prevalence of coronavirus between livestock and wildlife tested on mink farms, and these operations are future interspecific virus spillovers and new pandemic coronas. It increases the likelihood of becoming a potential hotspot for the emergence of the virus, “they wrote in a report. Published in Journal Virus During October. Researchers like Ip and Kuchipudi say more research like this is needed. Kuchipudi and colleagues conducted an investigation after the USDA Published research In July, it was found that 40% of deer tested in four states had antibodies to SARS-CoV-2. This is evidence that they have been infected. There are several reasons why scientists don’t want to see viruses that cause Covid-19 infected animals. One is to create what is called a reservoir, so even if the virus is vaccinated and does not circulate between humans, it can circulate between animals and eventually re-infect humans. there is. However, more likely is the risk that it can change and evolve. This can happen in two ways. One is steady adaptation. When infected with various species, the virus changes to better adapt to those species, which can be more or less dangerous to humans. Another route to change: The virus can take a shortcut by exchanging large chunks of genetic material in a process called recombination. Influenza is particularly good at this, but coronaviruses can do it as well. If an animal is infected with multiple coronaviruses at once, the two types may mix and match genes and come up with new mutants. “Recombinations are one of the major mechanisms of coronavirus evolution,” Ip said. Therefore, if an animal already has its own type of coronavirus and people are infected with a strain that causes a pandemic among humans, these viruses simultaneously infect the animal, exchanging genetic material and new. A pandemic virus species that may produce things. The origin of the pandemic “This raises a very urgent question about this pandemic trajectory,” Kuchipudi said. If there are animals that are susceptible to infection and virus, such as white-tailed deer, that is a danger signal. This means that much better surveillance is needed to see what other animals may be infecting or threatening other animals or humans. Is required. “We need to be prepared for any variant It may appear. “ In addition, Ip said monitoring is needed to find out which coronavirus lives in animals that may be responsible for the next pandemic. Not only bats in distant caves in Southeast Asia, but probably the Midwestern United States. And people need to remember that humans are the main cause of the spread of the virus. Covid-19 was originally derived from animals, but humans are a species that amplifies and diffuses it. And there is one answer to that spread. “Vaccination rates are not uniform around the world,” Kuchipudi said. “As long as there are vulnerable humans, the virus gives them the opportunity to circulate and change. At least more coordination to vaccinate as many people as possible so that transmission between humans can be minimized. Effort is required. “

