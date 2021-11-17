Pediatrician requests support for 31-year-old neonatal intensive care unit

Babies born in Barbados or receiving intensive neonatal care here have the best shots to survive five years after birth than elsewhere in the region, a senior pediatrician said on Tuesday. The number of deaths (number) declared a near complete survival rate for premature babies and a steady decline in newborns.

In front of the World Prematurity Day, Pediatrician, Dr. Gillian Birchwood aims to raise the profile of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Queen Elizabeth Hospital. She called on donors to support the activities of “expensive” life-saving teams that accept sick and premature babies from here and elsewhere in the region.

NICU consultant experts reported that the neonatal mortality rate in 2020 was 6 per 1,000 live births, which is currently said to be the highest in the Caribbean.

The NICU treats 400-600 babies who are 25 weeks old and weigh 500-600 grams.

Dr. Birchwood said: “More than 95% of premature babies survive, which is a big achievement. That’s the data from 2018 to 2020. Wednesday, November 17th World Prematurity Day That’s why we focus on premature babies. They are those who disproportionately need the services of the neonatal intensive care unit and cannot survive without them. Some of our babies can stay in our unit for as long as 6 months, depending on the premature baby at that time. “

She said Barbados had a high neonatal mortality rate before the unit was opened in 1990, but the island is now one of the two countries in the East Caribbean and has a NICU. It is one of four countries in a large area.

The consultant’s pediatrician said the QEH Level 3 NICU is equipped with advanced technologies including ventilation, providing nutrition and professional services such as pediatric cardiology, pediatric surgery and ophthalmology.

She states: “We were able to provide a very high level of support to premature babies and took care of a little over a pound of baby who survived and went home. Our very little baby weighs just over 500 grams, For just over a pound, the baby was successfully discharged.

“He’s now two years old, the smallest baby we’ve ever cared for, and a remarkable achievement in the Caribbean. QEH is an entire team of professional nurses and doctors. As a very important support staff in the care of such infants, we provide excellent support services for QEH and the entire team. “

Dr. Birchwood emphasized that NICU benefits significantly from specialist nurses who have worked with newborns for over a decade and homemade newborn nursing training programs. She added that she is seeking a partnership with a Canadian group that successfully conducted neonatal nursing training in the Caribbean to train QEH staff.

“We are also a tertiary referral center for newborn care, which means that all illnesses and premature babies born in Barbados must come to the QEH NICU regardless of location, so providing care for newborns in your own country is not enough. No. They were born, but have also been transferred from other Caribbean islands, “she said.

“Because we are working hard to move high-risk pregnancies here early, babies are born here in the facilities we care for, but sometimes it is not possible. Preliminarily identify that was at high risk. It is much more dangerous to transfer to another hospital after giving birth. “

Experts who have shown that many are unaware of the existence of the NICU believe that it is necessary to educate the public about the relevance of the NICU and its importance to national and regional development. She added that the costly business, the NICU, needs ongoing donations to carry out its mission.

