Clicking your finger is a surprisingly powerful move

If you see one of the Avengers In the case of movies, it may have influenced scientific questions such as: Can Iron Man suits exist? Is time travel true? Why doesn’t the Bruce Banner have stretch marks everywhere? For a group of physicists, it posed a question: what is finger snap physics?The query occurred exactly when the villain Thanos snapped his finger while wearing a powerful Infinity Gauntlet. Avengers: Infinity War (2018). Can a person really snap well while wearing rugged equipment like the Infinity Gauntlet?

Curious physicist at Georgia Institute of Technology, Faculty of Chemistry and Biomolecular Engineering and Harvey Mad University, Release Their findings on Tuesday Journal of the Royal Society InterfaceAnd by doing so, it became clear how powerful finger snaps are without the Infinity Gauntlet. In fact, researchers have found that this movement produces the highest rotational acceleration ever observed in humans, almost three times faster than the arm of a major league baseball pitcher. And the star of the show that enables this high rev acceleration? friction.

“We get the following data:” Oh, we’re reaching the square of 1.6 million degrees per second, the holy smoke.This is actually a pretty fast moment. ” Saad Bhamla, Professor of Georgia Institute of Technology, who oversaw this study. “We need to investigate what it means to be able to generate such very high extreme accelerations.”

Rotational acceleration looks not only at the speed at which something moves, but also at the arc in which it moves. For example, the pitcher’s arm draws an arc, and the rotational acceleration focuses on the angle between the start and end points of the arc. Snaps may not seem like a big deal, but they’re surprisingly fast.It only takes a snap 7 msCompared to blinking in 150ms leisurely. Its rotational acceleration reached the square of 1.6 million degrees per second. That is, the small arc that the middle finger creates on its fast journey covers an angle of 1.6 million degrees per second.

As explained in the team’s paper, every action from pulling the thumb and middle finger together until the fingers loosen after snapping turns the hand into a physical system. That is, all the parts of the hand used to create the snap work independently, but work together like the mechanical parts. Your hand will be a spring actuation (LaSMA) system via a latch. These systems can generate enormous energy on a very small scale. The motor loads potential energy into a spring system that is held in place by a latch. When the latch is released, the potential energy stored between the spring and the latch is converted into kinetic energy by explosive superluminal motion. Other creatures like mantis shrimp and trap jaw ants also have a LaSMA system that allows snapping. Our snaps are powerful, but inferior to snaps.

The team mapped the LaSMA system to a snap hand. The arm muscles acted as a motor, pouring potential energy into the tendons of the fingers, which became springs. Latch is the friction of the skin, not just the thumb and middle finger. Between Middle fingertip and thumb tip. This friction doubles in the dynamics of the snap, creating a latch while preventing latch release. If you hold your thumb and middle finger together in the pre-snap position, you can feel the potential energy squeezed out of your wrists and knuckles with your fingertips taut.

By moving the thumb and middle finger in opposite directions with sufficient force, the friction of the skin that temporarily connects the fingers is overcome, and all the potential energy stored in the tendons of the fingers explodes as kinetic energy. The middle finger is propelled to the bottom of the palm and a snap is created when impacted. Just like that.

Bhamla’s team investigated variables within this system, such as friction between fingertips and compressibility. They snapped their fingers with a hand lotion-smooth fingertip and tried on inhibitors such as latex gloves and metal thimbles (the Earth’s closest analogs to the Infinity Gauntlet’s fingertips).

“We need this Goldylock zone because too little friction can store enough energy,” says Bhamla. “But even if the friction is too high, we need this dynamic movement to slip through each other.”

This was a pet project for the team, but their observations are at the crossroads of physics and engineering. For example, have you ever tried to unlock your smartphone with your wet fingertips? Examining the role of friction can also affect materials science and what we have every day.

“Finger snaps are very high, fast moving, and in extreme cases, which allows us to see the limits of these finger pads,” says Bhamla.

If you still don’t know how to snap, there’s not much Bhamla can do. When asked for the formula on how to complete the snap, he answered with his own question. “Why can you snap? For example, what is evolutionary biological function?” I’m still not sure if other creatures with opposite thumbs can snap, but that’s the next puzzle. It may be a piece.