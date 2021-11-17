World Health Organization Uses Sylvester in Global Fight against Cervical Cancer

The Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center will play a leading role in collaboration to eradicate preventable diseases that kill thousands of women around the world.







The World Health Organization (WHO) recognized the permanent efforts of the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center to address inequality that perpetuates cervical cancer in South Florida and beyond on Wednesday, making Miami University the first WHO child. Designated as a cervical cancer eradication cooperation center.

Sylvester’s key role was announced at a virtual media conference led by WHO President Tedros Adhanomgebreyes and Assistant Director Princess Notemba Simerera, launched by WHO on November 17, last year to eradicate cervical cancer. We are celebrating the first anniversary of the World Movement. Although preventable and treatable, the disease affects more than 300,000 women worldwide who usually lack access to vaccines, screening tests, and treatments that prevent, detect, or cure the disease at an early stage. I’m still killing.

“The world is united to end cervical cancer, and the University of Miami is very proud to play an officially leading role in this ambitious and essential effort,” Julio Frenk said. President Frenk said. “From the intersection of Latin America and the Caribbean to the persistence of inequality around the world, we are honored to expand our cooperation to combat cancer, which humanity already has the tools to eliminate. ”

Cervical cancer affects women in low- and middle-income countries in an imbalance, but Sylvester’s director, Dr. Stephen Nimmer, said the incidence is unacceptably high in marginalized communities across the United States. I said there is. This includes Miami’s pocket, where a multifaceted approach developed by Sylvester with a local partner is gradually removing barriers to prevention, detection, and treatment.

“For years, we have worked diligently with community partners and WHO to raise awareness and provide screening opportunities in the marginalized communities that bear the greatest burden of this preventable disease. We’ve created a reach program, “says Nimer. “We are honored to be part of the WHO Initiative to find more solutions to eliminate cervical cancer in our hemisphere and around the world.”

As a cooperation center, Sylvester will work closely with WHO’s US Regional Office, the Pan American Health Organization, to enable girls born today to live in a cancer-free world caused by one of the higher education institutions. Identify practices for. A risk strain of the ubiquitous human papillomavirus (HPV). 194 members of the World Health Assembly should adopt a global strategy to accelerate the eradication of cervical cancer that progresses quietly over the years by achieving three key goals by 2030. Accepted the vision in August 2020.

The goal, known as the 90-70-90 goal, requires that 90% of all girls be fully vaccinated with the HPV vaccine by the age of 15. 70% of all females are screened for high-performance HPV detection tests by age 35 and rescreened at age 45. In addition, 90% of women with precancerous or cervical disease are treated and 90% of women with advanced cancer receive controlled and palliative care.

Erin Kobetz, Deputy Director of Population Science and Cancer Inequality at Sylvester and Vice President of the University, said: Research and scholarships. “Inventing a sustainable and scalable solution to address the cervical cancer vaccination, screening and treatment gap will be a platform for true two-way engagement. Therefore, by 2030, I We really accelerated our promise to achieve exclusion. ”

Hard Rock Stadium, LoanDepot Park, Miami-Dade County Hall joined the university and Jackson Health System on Wednesday night to raise community awareness of preventable global and regional health issues, with fountains, facades, signs, and walkways. Illuminates. Teal, color of consciousness of cervical cancer. Then on Thursday night, the Miami Hurricane’s Women’s Basketball Team will wear teal before enrolling at Florida Atlantic University at the Watsco Center. Their stylized “fight” T-shirts encourage the wider community to be part of the solution to eradicate cervical cancer. This is the goal that HPV vaccines and DNA screening have achieved in wealthy countries.

Since the introduction of the HPV vaccine in the United States in 2006, infections with about 14 stainings of the HPV virus that cause most HPV cancers, and benign genital warts, are more than 80% among teenage girls and young women. It plummeted. Given that vaccination has proven to be most effective before exposure to the HPV that causes these cancers, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated that all children should have HPV by the age of 11 or 12. It is recommended to get the vaccine.

However, as Kobets is well aware, lack of access and distrust of formal health care systems is the cervix of communities working on other structural, social and cultural barriers that drive the risk of illness. It is one of the factors that increase the burden on the patient. Shortly after joining the university department in 2004, Kobets discovered that women in the Little Highty district of Miami-Dade had more than four times the incidence of cervical cancer nationwide. Among the reasons: Haitian women did not participate in regular Papanicolaou trials to detect abnormal cells in the cervix that could ultimately lead to cancer.

Today, the number of women undergoing more advanced HPV screening in Sylvester’s catchment is dramatically increasing. This is a Creole-speaking community health worker who distributes home tests that allow women to collect their cells, and Sylvester’s Game Changer Bath and Outreach and Engagement Office. As with most weekdays, office health educators drive a bus to a community at high risk of cervical cancer on Wednesday, navigating to age-qualified people for free HPV screening and free HPV vaccination. Provided.

“The most important lessons learned at Sylvester and in collaboration with WHO are to align research priorities with community needs, engage local stakeholders in joint science and action, and the cancer treatment gap. Is to create a solution that addresses the problem. Screening for survival, “Covets said.

Many other researchers and clinicians throughout the university have made tackling cervical cancer one of their top priorities. Among them is Dr. Marilyn Huang, an associate professor of clinical medicine and co-director of translational gynecologic oncology research. She is developing new immunotherapies that show the potential to prolong the survival of women with recurrent or late-stage cervical cancer in South Florida and beyond.

In addition, Dr. Matthew Schlumbrecht, Head of Gynecologic Oncology at Sylvester, is conducting important epidemiological studies demonstrating the global challenges in addressing the sustained incidence of cervical cancer. ..

In addition, Sapna Deo, a professor in the same department as Sylvia Daunert, chair of biochemistry and molecular biology, is working with Kobetz and associate professor Jean-Marc Zingg to conduct unique detection tests for women around the world. increase. As Kobets pointed out, it can revolutionize the fight against cervical cancer. This is because women who live in laboratories or places without even normal electricity can receive secondary prevention and thus life-saving treatment.

At least now that the world has promised to accelerate the eradication of cervical cancer, it is likely to become a global reality.





