Alzheimer’s disease preventive nasal vaccine tested at Boston Hospital





Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston announced on Tuesday that it will test for a nasal vaccine for Alzheimer’s disease. The hospital said in a press release that the move represents the culmination of 20 years of research at the facility. “The start of the first human trial of a nasal vaccine for Alzheimer’s disease is a remarkable milestone,” said Dr. Howard Weiner, co-director of the Anromney Neurological Disorders Center at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Said in a statement.. “If clinical trials in humans show that the vaccine is safe and effective, it may be a non-toxic treatment for people with Alzheimer’s disease and prevent Alzheimer’s disease in people at risk. It can also be given early for this reason. ” The first human clinical trials of intranasal vaccines aim to prevent or slow the progression of the disease. In an interview with Fox News, Weiner talked about the mechanism of Alzheimer’s disease and pointed out that people in their 50s and 60s who have no symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease develop Alzheimer’s disease. A nasal vaccine designed to prevent and delay the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. Brigham and Women’s Hospital “Understanding the mechanism of Alzheimer’s disease … you have these toxic substances in your brain: amyloid, tau, and others like that. Also, as we get older, the immune system usually has these toxic substances. It works to fight off things. As we get older, the immune system isn’t very strong at doing that. And through a series of experiments, we’ve discovered that we can give nasal vaccines- It’s actually one of the bacteria used in other vaccines-and it stimulates the immune system, and cells enter the brain and fight disease, “he explained. “So we’ve been working on this [for] a long time. There were many challenges, such as understanding the mechanism, manufacturing methods, and cooperation with the FDA, and we finally realized them. “ The vaccine uses the immunomodulator protrin, an intranasal drug in clinical trials that stimulates the immune system. Protrin is composed of a protein derived from bacteria and is safely used by humans. It is designed to activate white blood cells in the lymph nodes on the sides and back of the neck and migrate to the brain, causing clearance of beta-amyloid plaques, one of the hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease. This study is funded by I-Mab Biopharma (I-Mab) and Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical (NHWA), who are responsible for the development, manufacture and commercialization of protrins. The study enrolls 16 people with early-stage symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease between the ages of 60 and 85, and all participants are enrolled from the Ann Romney Center. Dr. Howard L. Weiner, Co-Director of the Anromney Neurological Disorders Center. Brigham and Women’s Hospital The patient has an amyloid-positive PET scan and should be in good health. “We do a blood test to see which dose best stimulates the immune system,” Weiner said. “This lasts about 6 months and is then tested on 150 patients who will be treated over the years, so now we take it twice a week, twice a week. And the next trial, which treats 150 patients, will probably be treated once a month for a year … that’s what we’re aiming for. “ The purpose of Phase I trials is to determine the safety and tolerability of nasal vaccines, in addition to measuring the effects of nasal protrin on participants’ immune responses, including their effects on white blood cells. “The immune system plays a very important role in all neurological disorders,” Weiner writes. “And after 20 years of preclinical research, we are finally pleased to take an important step towards clinical translation and conduct this groundbreaking first human trial.”

