14 children received the wrong COVID vaccine at a California clinic





Antioch, CA (Kron) – Some children in Northern California were given the wrong dose of COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend, a healthcare provider at the Sutter Health Medical Center confirmed. “14 patients at our Antioch Pediatric Vaccine Clinic received a vaccine containing the wrong amount of diluent. As soon as we learned this, we contacted our parents and the CDC in this situation. We advised on the guidance. Patient safety is our number one priority and we immediately reviewed the process to prevent this from happening again, “said the Chair of the Sutter Health COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force. One Dr. Jimmy Hu said. This is how close your state is to vaccination with COVID-19

Citing the CDC, patients with incorrect amounts of diluent may have increased arm pain, malaise, headaches, or fever, Hu added. Sutter Health refused to clarify whether the children were given additional or less diluent. But Dr. Peter Chin Hong, an expert on UCSF infections, said children affected by this mistake were okay. “I do understand the anxiety and fear of my parents, but fortunately, in this case, there are some data on using high doses in children in the first trial,” he said, Pfizer’s study. During, some children receive high doses and no serious side effects have been reported. He also foresaw the case of 14 children, saying that 1 million children were vaccinated last week alone. Fauci: Vaccination can enjoy holiday gatherings

The diluent is a normal preservative-free saline solution (0.9% sodium chloride) that is mixed with the vaccine. According to the CDC’s Pfizer vaccine preparation, it is in a separate vial from the vaccine, and healthcare professionals are to prepare each dose with a new diluent vial and a new vaccine vial each time. guide. According to the CDC, children aged 5 to 11 years are expected to contain 1.3 mL of diluent in their vaccine. Diluent doses for this age group have an orange cap to distinguish them from diluents over 12 years of age. Do not repeat administration if the child is given too little diluent. You also need to make your parents or guardians aware of the potential side effects. If the child is given additional diluent, the vaccine administrator will CDC.



