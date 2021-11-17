



Maryland (ValleyCentral) – US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) scientists work with the Maryland Department of Health and other agencies to investigate cases of monkeypox in the United States. Travelers have returned from Nigeria to the United States, according to a press release from the CDC. Scientists can confirm that the patient has monkeypox, showing that it is similar to the strain that has existed in Nigeria since 2017.

Fauci: Vaccinated families can “feel better” about Thanksgiving gatherings

“Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral disease that usually begins with a flu-like illness and swollen lymph nodes, with extensive rashes on the face and body,” the release said. increase. The individual is currently quarantined in Maryland. The CDC works with several agencies to contact airline passengers and passengers who may have come into contact with patients. According to the release, in-flight travelers were required to wear a mask for the COVID-19 pandemic, which is believed to have “lowered” the risk of monkeypox infection. According to the CDC Website, Monkeypox is transmitted when an individual comes into contact with an animal, human, or virus-contaminated substance. Animal-to-human transmission can occur through the preparation of bushmeat, bites or scratches from infected animals, or contact with body fluids or lesions.

Health authorities encourage food safety for safe Thanksgiving

“People-to-human transmission is thought to occur primarily through large breathing droplets,” the website said. Since 2017, 218 cases have been confirmed in Nigeria, and eight cases have been reported for overseas travelers, including the case in Texas in July 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valleycentral.com/news/cdc-confirms-monkeypox-case-in-maryland/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos