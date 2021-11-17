Vials labeled Smallpox at Philadelphia Facility





According to the Department of Land Security, several vials labeled “smallpox” were found at Merck’s vaccine research facility near Philadelphia, urging the FBI and the U.S. Disease Control Center to begin an investigation. .. According to uncategorized “official use only” alerts – Obtained from several media – There were a total of 15 “suspicious vials” sent by the Department of Homeland Security, five of which were labeled “Smallpox” and the other 10 were labeled “Vaccinia”. The vial was secured shortly after discovery and the facility was unblocked. “There is no sign that someone has been exposed to a small number of frozen vials,” the CDC said in a statement. A frozen vial labeled “smallpox” was accidentally discovered by a laboratory technician while cleaning the freezer of a facility conducting vaccine research in Pennsylvania. The contents of the vial appear to be intact as the CDC, its management partners, and law enforcement agencies are investigating the issue. “The laboratory technician who found the vial wore gloves and a face mask. Details will be announced as they become available.” Fact check:Vaccination helped eradicate smallpox Smallpox, a deadly and contagious virus Declared eradication in 1980 after the World Health Organization united to provide global vaccinations.. The virus infects 15 million people annually, killing about 30% of it and is known to be the last to occur in the United States in 1947. according to Live scienceOnly two laboratories in the world are allowed to store samples, including those at the CDC in Russia and Atlanta.For facilities in Russia Horrible explosion in 2019, But as a result there was no occurrence. It is unclear how potential samples were allowed at the Philadelphia Merck facility. Scientists have long debated whether to destroy the remaining samples, with some opposition to the dangers as samples may be needed to develop new vaccines in response to new outbreaks. I have done it. The majority of Americans are not vaccinated against smallpox, According to the CDC.. According to the Mayo Clinic, there is no cure or cure for smallpox. Vaccines can prevent it, but the risk of side effects of the vaccine is too high to justify regular vaccination.

