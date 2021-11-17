Quebec is experiencing a surge in daily COVID-19 cases with over 700 new infections.





Quebec added 718 new COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) There was a case on Wednesday, but there were no additional deaths associated with the virus. Since the onset of the health crisis, Quebec has recorded 436,084 infections and 418,639 recovery. The 7-day average of daily cases is 639, and the state reports 5,897 active cases. read more: Quebec reports 509 COVID-19 cases as some restrictions have been relaxed Of the new infections reported on Wednesday, 431 were unvaccinated or cleared within two weeks of the first dose of the vaccine. Pandemic-related hospitalizations fell below the 200 mark, with 195 patients down 5 from Tuesday. Of the inpatients, 47 are being treated in the ICU. The story continues under the ad # COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) -As of November 16th, the situation in Quebec is as follows: https://t.co/pwoUoaBgaF pic.twitter.com/sYOv0a5ZZ5 -Health Quebec (@sante_qc) November 17, 2021 According to the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health, unvaccinated people are 15.8 times more likely to be hospitalized with Covid-19 than those who are properly vaccinated. The risk is only 3.6 times greater after a single dose. read more: COVID-19: Quebec expands booster shot vaccination including over 70 years old To date, more than 13.4 million vaccines have been administered in Quebec, including 8,413 doses over the last 24 hours. Booster shots are currently recommended for Quebécois over 70 and those who have been vaccinated twice with the AstraZeneca vaccine. The story continues under the ad Reservations over the age of 80 will start on Tuesday, and reservations over the age of 75 will start on Tuesday. Health click Thursday website. More time slots will be available next week. The death toll from the virus remains at 11,548. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

