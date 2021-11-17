Health
Outbreaks of Covid-19 increase in hospitals and nursing homes
According to the latest weekly figures on the HSE coronavirus cluster, the incidence of Covid-19 in hospitals and nursing homes is increasing again.
During the week leading up to November 13, 29 new outbreaks were reported in hospitals, up from 9 in the previous week, and 8 new outbreaks in nursing homes increased from 3 a week ago.
Fifteen of the new hospital outbreaks occurred in the eastern part of the country.
There were 72 unresolved outbreaks in the hospital, 56 new weekly cases related to the outbreak at the end of the week, 60 unresolved outbreaks in the nursery, and 18 new related cases. I was notified.
Outbreaks or clusters are defined as Covid-19 cases identified in two or more related laboratories.
If an outbreak causes a new infection, the outbreak is considered “open.” If there is no new infection for 28 days, it is considered “closed”.
There were three more outbreaks in community hospitals and “long-stay” housing units, with 43 new related cases in the most recently reported week.
Overall, outbreaks of nursing homes in the fourth wave of infection since June have killed 130 people and another 10 in community hospitals and long-stay homes.
There were 159 hospitalized in connection with these outbreaks in nursing homes and community hospitals, but none were admitted to the intensive care unit.
Since June, there have been 152 outbreaks in acute hospitals and 796 related cases, including 240 healthcare workers. Twelve were hospitalized in the ICU and 66 died.
Overall, the number of new outbreaks has dropped from 19 to 151, as the latest weekly figures show.
The number reported at school decreased from 34 to 16 last week, but increased from 2 to 9 at daycare facilities.
There were 37 new cases related to school outbreaks and 22 cases related to childcare facilities. During the fourth wave, there were 1,543 related cases of Covid-19 at school.
The number of new family cases reported was 29, down from 34 in the previous week.
Household clusters account for the largest number of outbreaks during the fourth wave of the pandemic. There have been 792 family outbreaks since June.
The number of new pub-related outbreaks was only one week, down from three a week ago.
There were 6 new workplace-related outbreaks, down from 24 last week. The affected areas included two construction sites and a meat processing facility.
Within the vulnerable group, there were 13 new outbreaks and 17 new cases within the traveler community.
At the end of the week, there were 94 unresolved outbreaks within the community. There were 894 cases associated with 160 outbreaks, 24 hospitalizations, and less than 5 deaths.
There were 3 new outbreaks in the Roma community and 10 new cases were notified.
No new outbreaks were reported in prisons, but there were an additional 23 cases associated with one unresolved prison outbreak notified that week. There have been three prison outbreaks since June.
Sources
2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/news/health/covid-19-outbreaks-increase-in-hospitals-and-nursing-homes-1.4731303
