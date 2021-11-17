Recognition and management of seasonal affective disorder





She had been working on depression for five years already, but when the symptoms of senior psychology Lucy Vandik began to worsen over the winter months, her therapist called her seasonal affective disorder. I made a diagnosis. VanDyke explained that it was the time when she felt most depressed, starting at the end of October and usually until the end of February.

“I’m usually very sad and feel like I’m separated from the world. I just want to lie in bed all day,” Vandik said. Seasonal affective disorder, or SAD, is commonly known as seasonal depression and is a type of major depression with a seasonal pattern. Psychology professor Lily Yang said major depressive episodes must occur for two consecutive years, at the same time, usually every winter, in order to be diagnosed with seasonal depression. A major sign of seasonal depression is when symptoms begin to be felt in early winter but disappear by spring. Most people have symptoms and may think they have seasonal affective disorder, but in most cases the symptoms are not serious enough to be considered, Yang said. “For most people, they don’t really have the serious symptoms that make it depressed, it seems to be a milder form,” Yang said. “It’s called’winter blue’, and winter blue is influencing more people. ” Focusing on behavioral neuroscience and the effects of light on people, Yang said that seasonal depression may have multiple causes, but the most common cause is the lack of light in winter. According to Yang, the summers are brighter, more exposed to the sun outside, and ultimately feel better. However, winters are short, the sun is not very bright, and people tend to stay in more places, limiting the amount of time they are exposed to direct sunlight. Since lack of exposure to sunlight is a major cause of seasonal affective disorder, Yang said there is a fairly obvious way to fix it. “Because the cause is less exposure to light, all you can do is get more light, and the best light source is sunlight,” Yang said. “That’s why the most effective thing is to take a walk outside and spend time outdoors.” Like Yan, counseling and psychiatric services, or CAPS, counselor Mike Alnarshi believes that light exposure and phototherapy are the best treatments for seasonal depression and recommends products to help with this. increase. Happy Lights are lights that can be found in CAPS or used at home, mimicking the sun and providing some of the benefits students usually get from the sun. The majority of students first come to CAPS for help in the fall semester. According to Arnarsi, anxiety in the first semester usually begins with seasonal depression when the days are short, the sunlight is minimal, and it really starts to get cold. He said that for many students, seasonal affective disorder is just another additional stressor. Some students may already feel mood, energy, motivation, and perhaps social withdrawal, but seasonal depression exacerbates it. “It’s difficult for our students,” Alnarshi said. “Many of them already have so many stressors and problems at baseline and in short days, cold weather. Both Yan and Alnarshi agree that phototherapy is the best way to help with seasonal depression, but there are other things they mention that students can. Exercise, a consistent sleep schedule, a healthy diet, and maintaining a structured routine are one of the many things students can do. But the most important of all, whether it’s CAPS or another therapist, is to get professional help for regular treatment. For VanDyke, she does many of these things, but her main way is to focus on making her happy, like the Christmas season, and reminding her of warm seasons such as spray tanning. is. Most importantly, Van Dyke’s advice to others with seasonal affective disorder is to recognize their feelings. “Don’t hug them. It’s okay to be sad about the changing seasons. That’s the normal reaction of your body,” Van Dyke said. Do you want the news without having to look for it?

Sign up for our morning newsletter. That's all your friends are talking about, and then some. And it's free! Discussion Share and discuss "Awareness and management of seasonal affective disorder" On social media.

