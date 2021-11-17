Health
The study finds that the woman’s own body may have cured her in HIV
According to a new study, a 30-year-old Argentinean woman appears to be the second recorded person whose body may have naturally eliminated HIV.
Scanning the cells of more than a billion females did not detect a viable virus, even though they had not received antiretroviral therapy to prevent viral replication. This finding increases the likelihood that a person’s own immune system will rarely provide bactericidal treatment-elimination of viruses that can copy themselves-researchers write.
“What happened is unique,” said Stephen Dikes, an HIV researcher at the University of California, San Francisco, who wasn’t involved in the study. “As we see, she’s not controlling the virus, it’s the absence of the virus. This is completely different.”
NS studyPublished on Monday Annual report of internal medicine The journal contributes to research that has a significant impact on 37.7 million people living with HIV worldwide and can lead to AIDS if left untreated. HIV usually spreads through body fluids after unprotected sex or needle sharing.
No cure for HIV is known, but the virus was eliminated in three people who received stem cell transplants to treat cancer. However, transplantation is dangerous, often associated with complications, and makes it an unrealistic tool for treating illnesses that can be treated with a daily pill regimen and recently approved injections.
Scientists have conducted four major research areas: activating the body’s immune response to the virus, genetic therapy, and “shock-and-kill” attempts to force the virus from cells so that the immune system seeks to eradicate the virus. I’m looking for a cure for HIV. A “block-and-lock” effort to prevent the virus from staying inside the cell and replicating.
An Argentine female in a new study joins Lauren Willenberg, another female whose immune system is known to have eradicated HIV. Willenberg in Northern California may have been the first to heal without a bone marrow transplant or medication.
Dikes, who worked on Willenberg’s research last year, said both women could have been cured because they had abnormally strong T cells, a component of the body’s immune system. Understanding the mechanism could be the key to developing a therapeutic vaccine that can wipe out HIV without long-term adverse effects, he said.
It is also possible that an Argentine woman developed an HIV-specific immune response before she became infected because her partner died of AIDS. Joel Blankson, an HIV researcher in Johns Hopkins Medicine, wrote in an editorial published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. .. Researchers argued that female cells could be used to replicate her immune system in mice and study the effects of infecting rodents with HIV.
An Argentinean woman was diagnosed with HIV in March 2013. In an eight-year follow-up, researchers write that 10 tests did not detect detectable levels of virus in her blood or tissues.
She had not received antiretroviral therapy until she took the pill regimen in the second and third trimesters of pregnancy from late 2019 to early 2020. The woman discontinued treatment after giving birth to a baby who was not infected with HIV. In her body. Scientists have discovered a fragment of HIV. This indicates that she was previously infected and that the virus had replicated.
Researchers said it couldn’t prove that the woman had healed, but said it was likely. They called her an “Esperanza patient” in the study, after the city of Argentina from which she was born. “Esperanza” is also the Spanish word for “hope”.
“In line with her wishes, I suggest calling her an” Esperanza patient “to send a message of hope to find a cure for HIV-1 infection,” the researchers wrote.
Sources
2/ https://www.pressdemocrat.com/article/news/a-womans-own-body-may-have-cured-her-of-hiv-study-finds/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]