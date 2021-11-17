Health
According to the White House, about 10% of U.S. ages 5-11 already have their first Covid shot.
Children react while receiving the Pfizer BioNTech Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the Smoketown Family Wellness Center in Louisville, Kentucky, USA, November 8, 2021.
John Cherry | Reuters
Over 2 million children have already received their first dose of Pfizer COVID Only two weeks after the Vaccine and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the distribution of shots for children aged 5 to 11 years.
“By the end of today, 2.6 million children aged 5 to 11 were the first to be attacked,” said Jeff Seienz, White House’s coronavirus response coordinator, in a briefing. 2.6 million people-this is about 10% of children. ” Wednesday.
Vaccination campaigns for children are an important step in the return to “normal”, which is highly desirable for families and parents, and reassures children to participate in extracurricular activities and face-to-face learning without fear of the virus. increase.
The White House has rapidly launched an immune campaign for children after the CDC approved the distribution of shots earlier in the month. The CDC’s OK came just days after the Food and Drug Administration gave urgent approval for a Pfizer vaccine for young children.
The Pfizer vaccine is given to children in small doses, one-third that of teens and adults, and is given with a smaller needle. Vaccines for children are distributed in various packages so as not to be confused with adult doses.
Pfizer said low doses for children were more than 90% effective in preventing symptomatic treatment, and Shot was well tolerated with side effects similar to those experienced by people aged 16 to 25 years.
Children are unlikely to get a serious illness with Covid, but they can develop mild to moderate symptoms. In addition, more than 2,000 children between the ages of 5 and 11 suffer from an inflammatory syndrome known as MIS-C, a rare but serious side effect of Covid.
CDC director Rochelle Walensky told reporters Wednesday that public health officials are monitoring breakthrough cases of Covid in the age group of 5 to 11 years, but children receive first and second doses. He said he needed more time to collect the data to receive.
However, Warensky said the CDC hopes that Shot will provide the same protection that adolescents over the age of 12 experience, reducing the risk of hospitalization and death by more than a tenth. ..
According to Zients, as more and more children receive their first injections, vaccination rates are also increasing among the larger population. Eighty percent of Americans over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once, and half of eligible older people have been boosted.
However, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor at the White House, said the 62 million Americans targeted for the shot remained unvaccinated.
“It’s not too late. Vaccine now. And importantly, if you’ve been vaccinated more than 6 months ago and are eligible for a boost, get a boost,” Fauci said. Says. “The Israelites have shown that if you boost, your chances of getting infected, getting sick, or dying are many times reduced.”
The FDA has urgently allowed seniors and high-risk Americans to receive booster shots of the Pfizer and Modana vaccines. People over the age of 18 who have been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are also eligible for boosters.
According to The New York Times, the FDA can grant permission to all adults who receive Pfizer boosters on Thursday.
