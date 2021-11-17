For this winter, here is the best way to avoid COVID-19, flu and colds

The flu seemed to go into hibernation last year as an American facing the threat of COVID-19 crouched and obscured. At the height of the typical flu season, one in 20 emergency visits is due to illness. However, during the most recent flu season, it accounted for less than once for every 1,000 emergency room visits.

Experts predict that the flu will reappear this winter and circulate with other seasonal respiratory viruses as well as the coronavirus. Here’s what you need to know to protect yourself and your family.

What to expect

Influenza is a virus that is notorious for being difficult to predict. Lynnette Brammer, an epidemiologist in the influenza department of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that the reduction in the number of cases over the past year means that the immune level of the general population may be reduced. This can affect children more than adults, as the adult immune system has been exposed to various influenza viruses for decades.

Moreover, COVID-19 continues to exist, especially as new and more contagious variants of the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 are constantly emerging. Therefore, it may have been possible to see the spread of influenza and COVID-19 at the same time. This is a situation that some scientists were afraid of last year.

“It really comes down to action,” said Sarah Covey, an associate professor of ecology and evolution at the University of Chicago, to avoid respiratory illnesses that effectively restricted the spread of influenza last season. It states whether to continue taking the measures of.

Vaccine checklist

Consider vaccines as the first line of defense. They are not available for all seasonal respiratory viruses, including many that cause the common cold. However, you can be vaccinated against the two most dangerous viruses that are prevalent, influenza and coronavirus.

In a May study published by the CDC, researchers found that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were 94% effective in preventing COVID-19 hospitalization in people over the age of 65. By comparison, the strength of the flu vaccine may seem low. This shot was 39% effective in eliminating the need for people to see a doctor for influenza cases during the 2019-2020 flu season last year when CDC data was available.

However, like the coronavirus vaccine, influenza vaccination also reduces the risk of serious illness and hospitalization if you get sick. For example, the CDC estimates that vaccination avoided approximately 61,000 hospitalizations over the age of 65, for a total of 105,000 hospitalizations during the 2019-2020 flu season. Therefore, perform the following steps now.

Get the coronavirus vaccine. If you don’t have a shot yet, get one as soon as possible. According to the CDC, COVID-19 shots and the flu vaccine can also be given during the same visit. And now, millions of people are eligible for booster shots. If so, get it.

65 years of age or older? Find the best flu vaccine. The two have been shown to provide better protection for the elderly compared to standard vaccines and are only available to people over the age of 65. Fluzone High-Dose contains four times the amount of viral antigens (molecules that stimulate the immune response) as standard shots.

Another vaccine, Fluad, is made with additives designed to stimulate a stronger response from the immune system. If you can’t get any of these shots, the standard flu vaccine is better than nothing at all.

Please set the timing of influenza vaccination correctly. The effectiveness of influenza vaccines declines throughout the season, especially in the elderly. If you haven’t shot yet, shoot as soon as possible. Remember that it will take a few weeks for protection to begin.

If you are over 65 years old, get a pneumococcal vaccine if you haven’t done so already. Bacterial pneumoniae is one of the most common causes of bacterial pneumonia. Vaccines are available against this bacterium that can cause sinus infections and meningitis. The CDC recommends that all people over the age of 65 receive PPSV23 (Pneumovax 23).

Other important steps

With COVID-19, where influenza and colds are likely to spread together this winter, you need to practice your habit of fighting additional viruses.

Hold the mask. Remember that no matter where the current rules live, wearing a mask can protect you from COVID-19, including breakthrough infections, and protect you from other respiratory viruses. (Keep away from coughing and snuffing, even if you are using a mask.) Influenza can spread through the surface and large droplets (such as sneezing), but like the new coronavirus. It can also be transmitted through small particles in the air. ..

The CDC does not actively recommend the use of masks to prevent the flu, but if you have respiratory symptoms or are heading for a crowded environment (airplanes, busy shops, big events), wear a mask. It is recommended to wear it. Seema Lakdawala, an assistant professor of microbiology and molecular genetics at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, who studies influenza infections, says.

This is especially true when the risk of severe illness is high due to age or the underlying disorder.

wash hands. Regular washing of your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds will help prevent a variety of illnesses, not just those caused by respiratory viruses. If the sink is not available, use a hand sanitizer containing 60% or more alcohol.

Stay home when you are ill. Many people have developed at least one good habit during the pandemic: they are at home the moment they have respiratory symptoms, says Rakdawara. That meant I wouldn’t go to work, visit my friends, or stop by the store. She added that this probably helped limit the infection of many viruses in addition to the coronavirus.

If you get sick

If you start to notice symptoms of viral diseases such as fever, cough, chills, sore throat, runny nose, and stuffy nose, at least look for a new coronavirus test. Influenza, COVID-19, and colds can cause symptoms that make it difficult to distinguish one illness from another. This is one of the reasons why it is important to take early tests and take precautions such as isolating yourself from others.

Early testing also helps promote rapid treatment, which is important for influenza and COVID-19. If you have the flu and are at high risk of complications (due to age or the underlying disorder such as asthma or diabetes), antiviral drugs are recommended.

These can help reduce the severity of symptoms, but if you start taking them within 2 days of noticing the first signs, the drug is most effective. If you are infected with COVID-19, early treatment with monoclonal antibodies or other drugs may improve prognosis.