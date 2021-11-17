Health
Embryo scientists may be able to produce blood for transfusion within 10 years of the “Rosetta Stone” moment
Scientists welcome breakthroughs in embryonic research as the discovery of “Rosetta Stones” that have the potential to enable mass production. blood Within 10 years.
Discovery comes from human observation Embryo At the stage of development that has never been studied.
Known as embryonic development from 14th to 21st Invagination of the archenteronIs arguably the most important part of human growth, but scientists could not study it because it is legally prohibited to maintain embryos in the laboratory for more than 14 days. ..
Current observations from aborted embryos have greatly enhanced scientists’ understanding of the formation of red blood cells and white blood cells.
“This is a major advance in understanding the phase of gastrula invagination and may contribute to mass-produced blood by adapting stem cells,” said Shanker Srinivas, a professor at Oxford University. Me..
Gastrula invagination is said to be the most important time in a person’s life, as it is the time when the body is planned.
During this period, the homogeneous stem cells that the embryo has produced so far begin to evolve into different types of cells due to their professional function.
Illuminating how embryos turn stem cells into blood cells at this critical stage of development can be of great help to enable researchers to mimic the process and mass-produce blood.
“This study represents a lack of knowledge about the progression from a fertilized egg to a mature blood group,” said Professor Srinivas.
However, he has so many different cell types and physical processes that need to be fully understood and replicated that much more work is needed to determine exactly how to make blood. Warn you that it is needed.
“Because of this missing link, experts in this field may be able to develop more efficient blood production methods. We estimate that it will take more than 10 years for us to produce blood. “I will.”
“Blood transfusions are the main need, but could also be used to help replace depleted cells in patients, for example after chemotherapy,” he added.
Experts who were not involved in the study welcomed the discovery. “Providing Rosetta Stone to Developmental Biologists,” said Peter Rugg-Gunn of the Babelham Institute in Cambridge. Harry Leitch of Imperial College London added: “This is a fascinating study that provides unique insights into the very early stages of human development.”
In this study, researchers examined embryos between the 16th and 19th days of development, which is in the middle of the gastrula invagination phase.
They also discovered that at this stage there were already some primitive germ cells (cells that ultimately make either eggs or sperm).
“It’s important to know that they are produced early in the invagination of the archenteron,” said Robin Lovell-Bad Badge, a professor at the Francis Crick Institute in London, who was not involved in the study.
And researchers have discovered that the nervous system has not yet begun to develop at this point.
This weighs on the growing call to change the law to destroy embryos cultured in the laboratory after 14 days. This means that researchers are now missing out on important embryonic development studies.
“One of the reasons we suggest limiting embryo culture for 14 days is that it was supposed to indicate the earliest signs of nervous system development, which means that embryos may feel pain or sensation. Before it’s gone, I know neither will happen until months later, “said Professor Ravel Badge.
“But if the nervous system isn’t developing until a few days later, this again shows how arbitrary the limits were,” he added.
The period of archenteron invagination has not been previously studied, as retention of embryos cultured in the laboratory was banned after 14 days.
Pregnant women are usually unaware of that fact at that stage. Therefore, it is unlikely that an abortion will occur early and an embryo can be donated. But after waiting five years, researchers at Oxford University were able to get it this way.
Embryos at more advanced stages of development, and after gastrula invagination, have been studied very thoroughly using embryos donated by females after abortion.
The study is published at Journal Nature..
The mouse is more like a human than I expected
The way human embryos develop during gastrula invagination appears to be very similar to how mice develop. The results of this study show that research projects using mice may be better as human proxies for illness, drugs, and general physical development than previously thought. ..
Scientists have been experimenting with mice for decades to show early on how safe and effective new treatments and vaccines are, and to learn more about common diseases.
If the initial test in mice is successful, the drug will be tested in larger animals such as monkeys and eventually in humans before being released to the public.
However, mice have played an even more important role when it comes to studying the invagination phase of embryonic development 14-21 days after fertilization, as scientists have been unable to study humans.
An early sign of this project is that mice are pretty good on behalf of humans at this stage of development, but they are by no means perfect.
“We have identified a lot between humans and mice, but the important point is that mice are a very good model of humans,” says Professor Srinivas.
Sources
2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/science/blood-transfusions-manufacture-within-decade-cells-breakthrough-rosetta-stone-1305585
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]