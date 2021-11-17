Embryo scientists may be able to produce blood for transfusion within 10 years of the “Rosetta Stone” moment

Scientists welcome breakthroughs in embryonic research as the discovery of “Rosetta Stones” that have the potential to enable mass production. blood Within 10 years.

Discovery comes from human observation Embryo At the stage of development that has never been studied.

Known as embryonic development from 14th to 21st Invagination of the archenteronIs arguably the most important part of human growth, but scientists could not study it because it is legally prohibited to maintain embryos in the laboratory for more than 14 days. ..

Current observations from aborted embryos have greatly enhanced scientists’ understanding of the formation of red blood cells and white blood cells.

“This is a major advance in understanding the phase of gastrula invagination and may contribute to mass-produced blood by adapting stem cells,” said Shanker Srinivas, a professor at Oxford University. Me..

Gastrula invagination is said to be the most important time in a person’s life, as it is the time when the body is planned.

During this period, the homogeneous stem cells that the embryo has produced so far begin to evolve into different types of cells due to their professional function.

Illuminating how embryos turn stem cells into blood cells at this critical stage of development can be of great help to enable researchers to mimic the process and mass-produce blood.

“This study represents a lack of knowledge about the progression from a fertilized egg to a mature blood group,” said Professor Srinivas.

However, he has so many different cell types and physical processes that need to be fully understood and replicated that much more work is needed to determine exactly how to make blood. Warn you that it is needed.

“Because of this missing link, experts in this field may be able to develop more efficient blood production methods. We estimate that it will take more than 10 years for us to produce blood. “I will.”

“Blood transfusions are the main need, but could also be used to help replace depleted cells in patients, for example after chemotherapy,” he added.

Experts who were not involved in the study welcomed the discovery. “Providing Rosetta Stone to Developmental Biologists,” said Peter Rugg-Gunn of the Babelham Institute in Cambridge. Harry Leitch of Imperial College London added: “This is a fascinating study that provides unique insights into the very early stages of human development.”

In this study, researchers examined embryos between the 16th and 19th days of development, which is in the middle of the gastrula invagination phase.

They also discovered that at this stage there were already some primitive germ cells (cells that ultimately make either eggs or sperm).

“It’s important to know that they are produced early in the invagination of the archenteron,” said Robin Lovell-Bad Badge, a professor at the Francis Crick Institute in London, who was not involved in the study.

And researchers have discovered that the nervous system has not yet begun to develop at this point.

This weighs on the growing call to change the law to destroy embryos cultured in the laboratory after 14 days. This means that researchers are now missing out on important embryonic development studies.

“One of the reasons we suggest limiting embryo culture for 14 days is that it was supposed to indicate the earliest signs of nervous system development, which means that embryos may feel pain or sensation. Before it’s gone, I know neither will happen until months later, “said Professor Ravel Badge.

“But if the nervous system isn’t developing until a few days later, this again shows how arbitrary the limits were,” he added.

The period of archenteron invagination has not been previously studied, as retention of embryos cultured in the laboratory was banned after 14 days.

Pregnant women are usually unaware of that fact at that stage. Therefore, it is unlikely that an abortion will occur early and an embryo can be donated. But after waiting five years, researchers at Oxford University were able to get it this way.

Embryos at more advanced stages of development, and after gastrula invagination, have been studied very thoroughly using embryos donated by females after abortion.

The study is published at Journal Nature..