Lyme disease: RNA vaccine induces an immune response to tick bites





An mRNA vaccine that causes a red and itchy skin rash in response to a tick bite may be able to get rid of the tick before it infects the bacteria that cause Lyme disease.

Black-footed mites can spread Lyme disease with their bites Jim Gasunny / CDC NS mRNA vaccine Designed to create an immune response against mites, mites can be removed before they become infected Lyme disease It has been shown to be effective in guinea pigs. It is hoped that this discovery will pave the way for people’s clinical trials. Lyme disease is caused by a bacterium called Borrelia Burgdolferi It is transmitted by being bitten by ticks. If left untreated, It can cause lifelong health problems Like Lime arthritis and neuralgia. Erol Fikrig Yale University and his colleagues vaccination It trains the immune system to respond to tick bites by exposing the immune system to 19 proteins contained in tick saliva. For vaccines mRNA molecule It tells the cells to make these proteins mRNAcovid-19 vaccine Direct cells to make coronavirus protein. Guinea pigs given the anti-tick vaccine later develop a red, itchy rash when bitten by a tick, suggesting that the immune system is responding. Mites also tended to separate early, without sucking more blood than normal. Researchers then placed mites carrying the bacteria responsible for Lyme disease in vaccinated and unvaccinated guinea pigs. The mites were removed from the vaccinated animals when the skin rash appeared (usually the first 18 hours) and no animals were infected with the bacteria. In contrast, half of the unvaccinated animals were infected. If the vaccine works the same for people, it will allow us to detect tick bites early and easily because of redness at the bite site, and perhaps itching, “Fikrig says. increase. This is important because tick bites are painless and often overlooked. You can then pull out the mites before infecting them with the bacteria that cause Lyme disease. This usually takes about 36 hours. Even without this deliberate removal of mites, the immune response generated by the vaccine may help the mites to fall naturally before infecting harmful bacteria, Fikrig says. Researchers will test the vaccine in other animal models before starting the test in people. Tick ​​prevention vaccine Other Lyme disease vaccines under developmentTarget the causative bacteria, not the tick carriers. Both approaches are promising, but one of the benefits of tick-targeted vaccines is that they can also protect against other tick-borne diseases such as anaplasmosis and babesiosis. Petr Kopacek At the Institute of Parasitology in the Czech Republic. Fikrig hopes to be able to develop vaccines that simultaneously target harmful bacteria and mites. “The combination of the two approaches may create a vaccine that is more effective than either,” he says. Other researchers are investigating whether Lyme disease is possible Eradicate in the wild By excluding food containing a chemical called hygromycin A that kills B. BurgdorferiHowever, it has little effect on most other bacteria and is harmless to animals. Journal reference: Scientific translation medicine, DOI: 10.1126 /scitranslmed.abj9827 Details of these topics:

