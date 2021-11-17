Suicide rates in menopausal women increased as partners urged them to look for signs of warning

Suicide rates in menopausal women are rising and partners are being encouraged to look for signs of warning.

The proportion of women aged 45-54 has risen by 6% in 20 years. It is the same age group in which menopause usually occurs.

The group of menopausal experts who produced the statistics encourages women to recognize that symptoms of depression, depression, or anxiety may be the cause. menopause..

They are Symptoms It can occur for many reasons, including hormonal fluctuations over the years before and after menstruation stops-after the 1940s.

Other stressors may find it difficult for women to deal with, such as childcare juggling, caring for older parents, and careers.

However, if a woman suffers from overwhelming menopausal changes, there are treatments that can help balance the hormones. HRT..

Dee Murray, Founder and CEO of the Menopause Experts Group, said:

“Mental health problems such as depression, anxiety, and stress are difficult to deal with, and many women are unaware that they can generally be caused by menopause.

“Women who are unaware that they are experiencing menopause can be surprised by a sense of worthlessness, confusion, and a complete lack of self-confidence.

“We cannot ignore what is happening or afflict these women.”

According to the survey, women aged 45 to 54 have the highest suicide rate among women, with 7 deaths per 100,000 in 2020.

It is 14 percent higher than the 6.1 low seen in 1999.

Women in this age group generally oppose the tendency for female suicide rates to decline, with suicide rates over the age of 55 declining by 28% over 20 years.

The incidence of suicide in menopausal people is more than double that of teens, and is 2.8 for people between the ages of 15 and 19.

The proportion of people aged 65 to 69 was only 3.7 per 100,000.

Dee said: “Many women in their 60s are happier after menopause because their bodies and brains adapt to new hormone levels.

“This obviously affects their psychology and may partially explain why suicide rates decline in later years.”

Samaritan data also show that women aged 45 to 49 had the highest suicide rates in 2020.

Men are also most likely to die at this age, but at a high rate, young and old.

A group of menopausal specialists, a resource organization, called on doctors to be better trained in the basics of menopause.

But they added:

A few days after his wife died at the age of 56, after her sad husband urged another man to become accustomed to the symptoms of menopause.

David Salmon believes that menopause is a “major contribution” to his wife Linda’s poor mental health being a menopause, and Covid’s worries “pushed her to the limit.” ..

He was unaware that menopause could cause suicidal ideation in women, BBC reported, What I knew before may have helped Linda’s treatment.

David said:

“You don’t want to be where I am today, no one needs to do it.”

The sun Great menopause campaign Helping raise awareness of menopause in October Improve access to HRT..

Exclusive research When conducted for the campaign, half of menopausal women suffer from depression, Mental health issues..

One of the campaign’s supporters, Diane Danzebrink, was a few inches away from killing herself after menopause pushed her to the bottom of the rock.

After undergoing a hysterectomy, she entered surgical menopause in 2012 and became her former self-shell a few months later.

It was until doctors realized that her depression was due to a severe decrease in estrogen treated with HRT.

55-year-old Diane, who launched the menopause support group, Said to the sun: “The most frightening thing is that women are at greatest risk of suicide between the ages of 45 and 54, from the peri-menopausal period to the postmenopausal age.

“But there is no research on it.

“I’ve certainly heard from a woman who said her mother committed suicide at an age, but now I look back and know that I’m in the menopause.”

If you’re having trouble dealing with it, call the Samaritan for free at 116 123 or contact other support sources such as those listed in. NHS support for suicidal ideation web pages..

