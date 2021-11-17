COVID-19 Vaccine: Manitoba Announces Plans to Immunize Children Ages 5-11

Winnipeg-

The Canadian Ministry of Health is currently considering a COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years, and the Manitoba state government has announced plans to immunize this age group.

On Wednesday, Health Canada announced that Health Canada is likely to approve a vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 by the end of this month, so that Manitoba expects a sufficient supply. I was told.

This means that the state is unlikely to need to prioritize vaccine doses. However, if it turns out that is not the case, the plan is underway.

Health Minister Audrey Gordon said in a press conference, “How vaccination works and how vaccination keeps people safe and healthy when they have young children at home or when they care for them. It’s time for the family to discuss how it can help. ” on Wednesday.

When the vaccine dose arrives in the state, the government expects it to take about a week to ship to different parts of the state. Gordon said the first dose of the pediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine is expected to be available in Manitoba as early as a week after the vaccine is approved.

Vaccines will be available to children ages 5-11 in many places, including indigenous communities, urban indigenous clinics, community vaccine clinics, and schools. Doctors, pediatricians and pharmacists can also vaccinate children.

“Walk-in is also an option in some places, and schools offer vaccinations both during and out of class,” said the Minister of Health.

“We want to be able to meet our parents and family where they are.”

Gordon said the Manitoba state government has implemented a policy change that allows pharmacists to immunize all children aged 5 to 11.

“Of course, if the vaccine is available and approved, we can vaccinate children in this age group not only for COVID but also for influenza,” she said, and the former pharmacist was a 7-year-old child. He added that he could only be vaccinated against the flu. that’s all.

The Manitoba Government slides provide information on COVID-19 cases in children during a pandemic. (Source: Manitoba State Government).

Groups aged 5 to 11 can access vaccine reservations by contacting their healthcare provider, doctor, pharmacy or using the online vaccine finder.

Manitoba will be able to use existing resources such as online booking systems and vaccine call centers to book at indigenous clinics in the region or city. Booking details will be available after vaccine approval and delivery.

The state stated that consent is required for all vaccinations in groups aged 5 to 11 years, regardless of the setting.

Health officials said they have been involved with many stakeholders in planning the deployment of this vaccine, including indigenous partners, Manitoba families, Manitoba education, pediatric medical leaders, doctors and pharmacists.

On Tuesday, Health Canada received a Moderna submission to approve the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6-11. This review is prioritized in parallel with an ongoing review of Pfizer vaccines for children ages 5-11.

Health Canada approval is followed by approval by the National Advisory Board on Immunization (NACI).

“When these announcements come, we are ready to protect our children through immunization campaigns,” Gordon said.

Pfizer’s pediatric dose is one-third of the dose used for older adolescents and adults.

COVID-19 IN KIDS

According to Gordon, in grades 2021-22, children aged 5 to 11 had 13 school outbreaks, and the transition to distance learning is underway.

She said more than 6,000 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Manitoba since the pandemic began. Twenty-seven of these children were hospitalized with COVID-19, and seven of them were hospitalized in the ICU.

Gordon said one child in this age group died of COVID-19.

“Children and adolescents are less likely to be ill with COVID-19 than adults, but they still get sick, spread the virus to others in schools and communities, and have long-term adverse health effects. You may experience it, “she says. Said.

safety

At a press conference on Wednesday, Dr. Jos Laimer, medical leader of the Vaccine Implementation Task Force, reminded parents that the vaccine cannot give COVID-19 to children and cannot alter their DNA. rice field.

She said that messenger RNA (mRNA) technology is well understood, studied and safe.

“In fact, messenger RNA is always naturally used to produce the proteins our bodies need to live,” says Reimer.

“The only difference this time is that the messenger RNA comes from an external source.”

Reimer added that Health Canada is conducting a “rigorous” scientific review of medical evidence before approving the use of the vaccine.

“There are no steps skipped in this process,” she said.

“What’s happening is that Health Canada is looking at the data in real time, rather than waiting for all findings to be finalized. This is what their reviews are saying. Helps it happen much faster … The same applies to pediatric vaccines. “

Reimer said Health Canada is expected to approve the vaccine if it finds it effective without discovering any serious safety concerns. Federal agencies will continue to monitor and evaluate the data after the vaccine is approved.

“There is no 100% effective vaccine, but it provides a very high level of protection and very well prevents serious consequences,” she said.