CDC investigates influenza outbreak at University of Michigan





Federal public health authorities are investigating “massive and sudden” outbreaks of influenza among students at the University of Michigan. Presentation this week. Since October, there have been 528 influenza outbreaks on the Ann Arbor campus, the majority (77%) of which are in unvaccinated students. According to the university, the spread of the disease has accelerated in the past few weeks. This week, experts from the Federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention gathered on campus to help university officials and local health officials analyze the outbreak and assess the effectiveness of this year’s influenza vaccine. Emily Martin, an associate professor of epidemiology at the University School of Public Health, who supports the study, said the current number of cases is particularly significant compared to the number of cases in recent years. She added that the university could identify more cases of influenza this year as students wanted to be tested for symptoms that overlap with Covid-19.

“It’s a great opportunity to get a good early signal about the effectiveness of current vaccines, circulating strains, and what can be predicted in other countries,” said Dr. Martin. The flu rate remains low nationwide, but the CDC said this week it received reports that it had spread to adult college students. Outbreaks such as at the University of Michigan represent the “first significant” activity of this year’s flu season. Said in a statement.. The flu season usually begins in October and can last until May, officials said. The University of Michigan outbreak is the only university campus survey in which the CDC is currently involved, said agency spokeswoman Kate Grusich. Dr. Martin said the university and local health authorities had sought help from the authorities, adding that the investigation was a joint effort. In Michigan, 2.2 million influenza vaccines were given this year. That’s about 22 percent of the state’s population. State data.. Immunization rates lag behind in all age categories compared to the last two years.

In Washtenaw County, including Ann Arbor, about one in three residents is vaccinated against influenza. By the end of October, an estimated 43.2 million flu vaccines had been given to people over the age of 18 nationwide in pharmacies and clinics, Grusich said. She said about 62.4 million doses were given during the same period last year. According to experts, last year’s flu season was milder than the previous year, as precautions taken by people to delay the spread of the coronavirus, such as masking and social distance, helped prevent the spread of the flu. bottom. Dr. Martin said the university had heard from a student who was confused about how the flu and Covid-19 vaccines interact. She encouraged students to get both vaccines and emphasized that they had clear benefits. “One does not replace the other,” she said. NS Recent research According to the National Foundation for Infectious Disease, four out of ten Americans were uncertain or unplanned for the flu vaccine. About one-third of the 1,000 people surveyed reported that they were more concerned about Covid-19 infection than influenza. But experts warned that this year could be different and little is known about the interaction between Covid-19 and the flu. The CDC recommends that all people over the age of 6 months be vaccinated against the flu.

