Health
COVID-19 vaccine protects against infections
Claim: The COVID-19 vaccine does not stop the infection or spread of the virus and therefore cannot protect others.
Over 70% of adults in the United States Fully vaccinated against COVID-19..Children Start vaccination Booster shot in early November May be on the way For most Americans.
COVID-19 items have been deleted After vaccination Introduced in spring.. But on Facebook, some people doubt that shots will work.
Read the text “(Vaccine) does not stop you from getting or spreading it … how … do you really protect others?” Posted on November 13th From a page called Lion’s Roar.
Post has accumulated over 69,000 shares within 4 days. According to CrowdTangle, a social media insights tool, similar claims have resulted in tens of thousands of interactions between Facebook and Instagram over the past month.
In clinical trials All three US-approved vaccines It was found to be safe and effective in the prevention of severe COVID-19 cases.Since then, public health officials have allowed shots Not 100% effective By Preventing Infection – And Research Suggests Immunity weakens over time..
However, that does not mean that the COVID-19 vaccine is worthless. Experts and public health officials say they are preventing people from getting infected and spreading the virus.
Fact check:The COVID-19 vaccine protects both the vaccinated person and those around him.
“This is false information.” Akiko IwasakiA professor of immunobiology and molecular biology, cell biology, and developmental biology at Yale University said in an email. “Vaccines provide significant protection from” infection “(infection) and” spread “(infection), even against delta variants. “
USA TODAY asked for comment on the roar of the lion.
Vaccines reduce the chance of infection, infection
All three COVID-19 vaccines approved in the United States are designed to prevent severe infection, hospitalization, and death. However, experts and public health officials say the shot also prevents people from becoming infected with the virus and spreading.
“What we know is that vaccinated individuals are much less likely to get infected, so they are much less likely to spread the virus.” Dr. Amesh Adalya, A senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Health Security Center, said in an email.
Data from clinical trials show vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Has an effect of about 95% For prevention of symptomatic COVID-19 infection. Johnson & Johnson’s shots have been found to be approximately 72% effective in preventing moderate to severe illness. (The number is small Partly The volume of COVID-19 cases in the general population during the trial period is high. )
The deployment of the vaccine confirmed these findings.
Fully vaccinated people Occupies about 9% Percentages of COVID-19 deaths reported in 13 US jurisdictions between April and July, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC research Also shows Unvaccinated people are 10 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19.
Fact check:Have you been infected with COVID-19 in the past?Experts say you still need the vaccine
agency Say on that website There is a possibility of breakthrough infection, but “most people infected with COVID-19 are not vaccinated.” Experts told USA Today that Shot provides considerable protection against infections and infections.
“Yes, it is true that vaccinated individuals can become infected with SARS-CoV-2 and spread to others.” Schweta BansalAn associate professor of biology at Georgetown University said in an email. “But there is clear evidence that the risk of infection for vaccinated individuals is significantly lower than the risk of infection for unvaccinated individuals.”
Bansal Pointed out data from the UK, This shows that the COVID-19 vaccine reduces the chance of infection by 50% -75%. Preprint surveyAlso conducted in the United Kingdom, two doses of the Pfizer vaccine were found to be 80% effective in preventing all infections with delta coronavirus variants.
Data on how COVID-19 vaccination affects infection are more complex, but still promising.
“Within the breakthrough infections caused by Delta, the viral load is similar to those who have been infected and have not been vaccinated,” Iwasaki said. “This can cause confusion about the claim that vaccines do not stop the spread of the virus.”
Studies show that vaccinated individuals infected with COVID-19 Can infect viruses at similar levels As unvaccinated people.But the data also show them Get better faster Than unvaccinated, that is, they The virus is unlikely to spread To others. Some studies awaiting peer review Back it up..
And, of course, vaccinated people are much less likely to get COVID-19 in the first place, as mentioned above.
more:Want to increase the clarity of the news? Join a text chat with USA TODAY’s expert fact checkers.
Public health expert Concerned Some people who received the COVID-19 vaccine a few months ago have their defenses diminished over time.However It’s not unusual For vaccines and booster shots Shown in Greatly enhances protection against viruses.
“The COVID-19 vaccine indisputably reduces the spread of the virus,” Adalja said. “Just because it’s not 100% doesn’t mean it’s nothing.”
Our rating: False
Based on our research, we falsely rate the claim that the COVID-19 vaccine cannot protect others because it does not block the infection or spread of the virus. Vaccinated people can get infected with COVID-19, but experts and public health officials say they are less likely to get the virus than unvaccinated people. This means that the virus is less likely to spread to others. If a vaccinated person becomes ill, the chances of serious illness, hospitalization, or death are low. Studies show that it gets better faster than unvaccinated people.
