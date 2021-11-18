When will the pandemic end?Hopkins Experts Participate – CBS Baltimore

Baltimore (WJZ) -Is the pandemic coming to an end? After almost two years of reschedules, virtual work, family illnesses, and major changes in our daily lives, the question is in the minds of millions of Americans.

The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health sheds light on our position as a society in advancing the COVID battle.

Bloomberg School epidemiologist Dr. David Daudi said the data suggest that he is in a better place this year than entering the 2020 holiday season, but the coronavirus will be extinct in the near future. It is not.

James Olsen lives in Montana, but is visiting Baltimore and told WJZ, “I think the place we live in will last for a long time.”

Elaine Frazer, who lives in Baltimore, said she still has questions about vaccinations and boosters. “I ask for guidance on when young people like me should receive boosters.”

The school’s vaccine expert, Dr. Rupari Rimaier, said that about 60% of the U.S. eligible population has been vaccinated and is now being promoted to inject into the arms of children aged 5 to 11 years. Said that there is. Group immunity, at least the group immunity we may have wanted, may never be achieved, but vaccines have helped.

“I don’t know if I’ll go back to the normal older version,” said Harlem Roberts of Howard County.

The science quoted by doctors is positive. A winter surge like 2020 is unlikely, but it is unlikely that the COVID will disappear altogether. And the virus will not go anywhere in the near future.