Callers to the global helpline have expressed similar pandemic concerns.





Fear of infection. Loneliness. I am concerned about my physical health. When the coronavirus spread across national borders in the early days of the pandemic, calls to global helplines showed significant similarities to mental health sacrifices from China to Lebanon and Finland to Slovenia. Analysis of 8 million calls Supporting routes in 19 countries, announced at Nature on Wednesday, reveals a collective response to unprecedented and uncertain times. Caller's worries centered on the fear of infection, Loneliness And physical health. Calls for relationships, economics, and suicide-related issues were generally less common than before the pandemic.



You may receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times. Researchers in Switzerland and Germany have looked at helplines in 14 European countries, the United States, China, Hong Kong, Israel and Lebanon. They included a suicide prevention hotline and a hotline that provided crisis counseling. “We were impressed with how similar the widespread evolution of helpline calling patterns is across the country,” he said. Marius Bruel Heart, Professor of Economics at the University of Lausanne and lead author of research. Pooling country data during the first 12 weeks of the 2020 pandemic, researchers found that call volume peaked at 6 weeks, 35% higher than contemporaneous calls in 2019. .. Researchers also analyzed data from the two largest helplines in France and Germany up to the spring of 2021. Call patterns in these two countries followed rising and falling infectious diseases and government regulation, and the concerns raised were similar to those in the early pandemics. Strict blockades and social distance measurements were associated with more calls by fear, loneliness, suicidal ideation or action. Government financial support for unemployed workers and businesses that have lost patrons has had the opposite effect, “reducing pain and mental health concerns,” the researchers said. Calestan KenenHarvard mental health researchers said the pattern linking phone declines with government support is an important point for policy makers. Analyzing helpline data is “an incredibly creative way to assess mental health in a pandemic” in many countries, she said. In the United States, crisis support lines have been significantly promoted throughout the pandemic, which may have expanded its use, Könen added. The concerns raised in Cole said they reflected the results of an investigation showing the damage to mental health caused by a pandemic. Judith Bus, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg of the Public Health School. “The idea that fear was part of the early symptoms makes both research and logical sense,” Bass said. The virus was “an unknown thing that no one had ever experienced.” Bass said the study did not include developing countries such as Africa that experienced outbreaks of Ebola and other illnesses. She said that people in those countries may have responded differently to the residents of the countries included in the analysis than they did in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, the survey shows how popular helplines around the world are, and they are available in far more countries than included in the survey, Mr. Bass said. According to Bruelhart, the one used in this study manages the data so that it has access to academic studies.

