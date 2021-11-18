The number of cases of coronavirus in Utah exceeds 2,200, and an additional 13 people have died.

Editor’s Note: The Salt Lake Tribune offers free access to important articles about the coronavirus.Apply Top Story Newsletter, Will be sent to your inbox every morning. To support such journalism, Donation Or become Subscriber..

The Utah Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday that more than 2,200 Utahs have been positive for coronavirus in the past day and another 13 Utahs have died of COVID-19 for the second consecutive day.

The Ministry of Health has reported 2,219 new cases of coronavirus in the past day. The 7-day rolling average of positive tests is 1,674 per day.

The number of children vaccinated continues to grow — 41,029 children aged 5 to 11 years have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine since they were qualified. According to UDOH, this is about 12.4% of older children in Utah.

The state intensive care unit occupancy is almost full again. According to the Department of Health, large medical centers occupy 96% of all ICU beds and 98.4% of ICU beds. (Hospitals believe that occupancy above 85% is functionally full.) Of all ICU patients, 45.2% are treated for COVID-19.

Studies have found that the rhythmic state of the heart can increase risk

New Intermountain Healthcare Survey I found it People with certain cardiac rhythmic conditions (those affecting about 12 million Americans) are at increased risk of dying or being hospitalized in a serious condition with COVID-19 if infected with the virus.

The study, published by Intermountain in a news release Wednesday, found that patients with COVID-19 with a history of atrial fibrillation, the most common form of cardiac arrhythmia, are more likely to require hospitalization. .. These patients are also 61.5% more likely to suffer from major cardiovascular events such as hospitalization for heart failure and 40% more likely to die of COVID-19 than those without a history of atrial fibrillation. ..

“Atrial fibrillation is often thought of as a nasty arrhythmia that can cause unpleasant symptoms and some negative clinical effects, but it is generally not life-threatening,” the study said. Dr. Michael J. Cutler, Intermountains Heart Institute, Principal Investigator and Cardiac Rhythm Expert, said in a statement.

According to Cutler, people with atrial fibrillation are considered to be in a high-risk group for COVID-19, including vaccination, wearing masks in public places, and social distance as needed. , You need to take common sense precautions against viruses. ..

the study – First announced Saturday During the American Heart Association’s annual science session, a virtual medical conference was held between March 2020 and March this year, with 3,119 mountainous people who were COVID-19 positive and were diagnosed with atrial fibrillation. The patient was investigated.

Atrial fibrillation is an irregular, often very rapid, dysrhythmia of the upper chamber of the heart. Those who have it often have palpitations, shortness of breath, and weakness. This condition increases the risk of stroke, heart failure, and other heart-related complications.

Wednesday counts

Vaccine dose / total dose given in the last day • 13,338 / 3,974,270.

Cases reported in the last day • 2,219.

Cases of school-aged children • Of the new cases announced on Wednesday, 495 children were in grade K-12, accounting for 22.3% of the total. 278 cases were reported in children aged 5 to 10 years. 105 children aged 11 to 13 years. 112 cases in children aged 14 to 17 years.

Tests reported in the last day • 12,518 people were tested for the first time. A total of 26,152 people were tested.

Deaths reported in the last day • 13.13.

Four men in Salt Lake County were reported dead. One was between the ages of 45 and 65, and the other three were between the ages of 65 and 84. (UDOH reported that women 25-44 in Salt Lake County, who were reported dead on Friday, did not die from COVID-19, as previously believed.)

UDOH reports that three inhabitants of Utah County have died. Males are 45-64 years old, females are 65-84 years old, and males are 85 years old or older.

An 18-24 year old adolescent from Uintah County was one of the deaths reported by UDOH.

It was a woman in Cash County over the age of 85 who was reported dead.

The other four deaths reported on Wednesday included 65-84 women in Box Elder County. Duchesne County Male 65-84; Piute County Female 65-84; and Rich County Male 65-84.

Hospitalizations reported in the last day • 557. 12 less than reported on Tuesday. Of the patients currently hospitalized, 226 are in the intensive care unit, nine more than reported on Tuesday.

Percentage of positive tests • According to the state-specific method, the percentage for the past day is 17.7%. This is higher than the 7-day average of 16.6%.

The state’s new method counts all test results, including repeated tests for the same individual. The interest rate on Tuesday was 8.5%, lower than the 7-day average of 10.9%.

Risk ratio • In the past four weeks, unvaccinated Utah was 16.2 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than vaccinated people, according to an analysis by the Utah Ministry of Health. Unvaccinated people were also 10 times more likely to be hospitalized and 4.3 times more likely to test positive for coronavirus.

Total up to now • 579,376; 3,398 deaths; 25,273 hospitalizations; 3,863,416 tested.

COVID-19 Data display change

On Wednesday, UDOH changed the way Utah’s ethnic and minority population data are displayed on the COVID-19 dashboard to make more accurate cases, vaccination rates, tests, hospitalizations and deaths between these groups. Announced that it will be reflected in.

UDOH said the problem arose when reporting statistics for people identified as members of multiple ethnic groups. In such cases, a person’s positive COVID-19 test may have been counted in either group, but in the population count, that person was counted in both groups, so all COVIDs of race and ethnicity. -19 The rate calculated with the indicator is now lower. Ethnic minorities.

Agencies are now using new definitions of racial and ethnic populations that are more closely aligned with the data collected. According to UDOH, this amendment means that not only will the state’s racial and ethnic minorities have a higher rate of testing and vaccination, but also a higher rate of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. .. For example, vaccination rates for Native Americans and Alaska Natives, previously described as the lowest in the state’s ethnic population, have now been shown to be the highest.

UDOH is conducting a focus group with members of the minority community, and those who participated said they felt the data were closer to the “living experience in the community,” UDOH said in a statement Wednesday.