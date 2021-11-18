“Detox bath” does not dilute COVID-19 vaccine

Share on Pinterest Experts say the claim that “detox bath” counteracts the COVID-19 vaccine is untrue.Willy B. Thomas / Getty Images A video is being shared online that falsely tells people that the “detox bath” of borax and Epsom salt may counteract the effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Experts say that the allegations made in the video are not really grounded.

They say that baths do not affect vaccines, and even if they do, vaccines are too fast for such baths to be effective.

They say this video is the latest in a flood of false information that is spreading and endangering people’s health. Infectious disease experts scratch their heads to warn them in the Viral TikTok video, which explains how to “detoxify” the body after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Removed by TikTok, but shared hundreds of thousands of times, a video suggests that you can get rid of the vaccine from your body by soaking it in a bath of borax and Epsom salt. According to experts, what one doctor calls a “pandemic of false information” is only the latest in an ever-increasing stream of false statements. Experts say that this false information needs to be as under control as the virus itself.

According to experts, the “detox bath” proposal is actually unfounded. “There is no medical or scientific study to prove that these methods remove toxins from your body.” Dr. Farzana HokeA hospitalist at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital in Missouri told Healthline. In fact, she added: “Some of these methods can be dangerous to your body, especially for people with sensitive skin. From a medical point of view, this method I try to get rid of toxins from your body. It is definitely not recommended to use. “ He explained that vaccines like COVID-19 enter the body and start working immediately. Jason Gallagher, PharmD, Clinical Professor of Infectious Diseases, Temple University, Philadelphia. That is, even if those ingredients can (and cannot) “detoxify” the vaccine, timing makes it impossible. “The mRNA vaccine is taken up by the cells at the injection site and is produced by the body in response. [the materials to fight the COVID-19 cells]Gallagher told Healthline. “It will happen right there, and it will happen soon.” Dr. Robert G. Rahita, Director of the Institute for Autoimmunity and Rheumatoid Arthritis in St. Joseph Health, NJ, and author of the next book, “Immunity Strong“I agree. “Once given, [the vaccine] It’s permanent, immediate, and irreversible, “he told Healthline. Lahita proposed to portray the messenger RNA component of the vaccine as an M & M candy. The sugar coating, made of fat and protein, exists to protect the middle (RNA) of chocolate and travels through the body to create protection. The cells of the immune system “swallow” them all, which helps the body fight COVID-19. In addition, experts say the vaccine is effective in reducing the risk of getting infected with the coronavirus, or if the vaccinated person develops COVID-19, the vaccine makes the symptoms more manageable. It is effective for. “We just get the vaccine,” Rahita said. “I don’t go to the hospital or die. That’s my goal.”

According to experts, false information flows like TikTok videos continue to be a challenge. According to Gallagher, incorrect information is not a new issue. It’s just that the world has more ways to share them. “The only difference between now and before is the Internet,” he said. “This makes it easier to spread eccentric ideas.” According to it, it’s something everyone should care about Nathan Walter, PhD in Communication Studies at Northwestern University, Illinois. “These videos not only affect beliefs, but also behavior, so you need to be careful,” he told Healthline. Walter who has led Research on topicsSaid that the root cause of those who accept false information is better understood now. “We thought there was a problem with health literacy, and if we got people’s information, that wouldn’t be a problem,” he said. Now he said. “We know it’s not a matter of education. It’s a matter of perception.” As humans, he said, we are “sensitive” to false information. Because, “it has the essential advantage of not being bound by facts.” It’s new and clicks occur, he said. And what we have learned about the coronavirus changing over time allows the general public to build the distrust of “fact-bound” professionals. So, for example, if the guidelines are changed based on new facts, the general public who may be wondering can immediately think: They were wrong, “he said, turning their trust in someone who may not be bound by the facts. “We are facing a crisis of trust and we do not admit it,” Walter said.