COVID-19 disinformation disinformation disseminated by some medical professionals remains a problem





AMA continues to fight COVID-19 disinformation generated by doctors with a new policy.

Members of the American Medical Association (AMA) delegation of doctors, residents, and medical students objected. COVID-19 Disinformation By adopting a new policy to deal with falsehoods about the coronavirus. This decision addresses a small but dangerous number of doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals who continue to spread lies about COVID-19. Their statements include approval of unproven treatments and rebellion against safety protocols such as vaccine and mask obligations. “Physicians are one of the most reliable sources of information and advice for patients and the general public, so it is extremely dangerous for doctors and other healthcare professionals to disseminate disinformation,” said AMA Board member. Jesse M. Ehrenfeld, MD, said. ,so Press release.. Under the new policy, AMA will work with both relevant healthcare institutions and stakeholders to address the loss of this fraudulent medical care.In addition, the AMA program has this disinformation, public health implications, and Further ways to eliminate it.. This policy is one of many AMA-led initiatives. In addition, the association sent a letter to the CEO of a major technology company in December 2020, urging the site not to promote false information. “We know that while disinformation is rampant during the COVID-19 pandemic, unscientific claims about other health conditions are being made and other public health initiatives are undermined. “Masu,” said Ehrenfeld. “We promise to stop the spread of disinformation and do everything we can to provide accurate and evidence-based information. The lives of patients and the general public depend on it. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medicaleconomics.com/view/ama-covid-19-disinformation-spread-by-some-healthcare-professionals-remains-an-issue The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

