Health
COVID-19 Vaccination: A Guide to Second Vaccination for Adolescents aged 16 to 17
The NHS is currently giving all adolescents aged 16 to 17 two doses of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine to provide longer-term protection.
You may have recently been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine for the first time. This guide contains information to help you decide when to take your second dose.
High-risk youth
Adolescents at high risk of serious illness if infected with COVID-19 have already been vaccinated twice at 8-week intervals.
This guide is aimed at young people who are not considered to be at high risk.
Protection from initial dose
Studies show that even after a single vaccination, the risk of serious complications from COVID-19 infection is significantly reduced. This protection is expected to last for several months in young people.
People who have been previously infected with COVID-19 and who have been vaccinated once and then after the first vaccination show as good an immune response as those who have been vaccinated at least twice. This suggests that adolescents who are both infected and vaccinated receive a high level of protection.
Benefits of second dose
A second dose will help improve protection in the long run. Further research will help you to find out how long the protection lasts.
Side effects of Pfizer vaccine
The common side effects are:
- The injected arm has a painful, heavy sensation and tenderness.This tends to get worse about 1-2 days after vaccination
- Feeling tired
- headache
- General pain, or mild flu-like symptoms
These side effects last only a few days, but are more common after the second dose.
Less common side effects
Recently, cases of cardiac inflammation (called myocarditis or pericarditis) have been reported very rarely in the first week after COVID-19 vaccination.
Most of these cases are found in young men and are common after the second vaccination.
The side effects are:
- Chest pain
- Dyspnea
- The sensation of a fast beating, fluttering, or throbbing heart
Most people recovered and felt better after rest and simple treatment. Even fewer people with severe side effects may have longer-term effects. Long-term research is underway.
If you suffer from myocarditis or pericarditis after the first vaccination, you should see a doctor before the second vaccination.
Timing of the second dose
No matter what you decide now, you are eligible for a second dose as soon as you are 18 years old.
However, if there is a 12-week gap between the first and second doses, you can take it at any time before that. A 12-week gap can increase the duration of protection after the second dose. This longer gap may also reduce the likelihood of experiencing some of the more serious but rare side effects, such as vaccine-induced myocarditis. This preventive advice comes from the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI).
NS JCVI Also, if you received a COVID-19 infection and the first dose of the vaccine, you may choose to wait longer before the second dose, as it is likely that you already have a high level of protection. It also suggests that there is.
After 8 weeks, there may be a reason to decide to take a second dose even sooner.
The reasons for these are as follows:
- If you are considered “at risk” and have not yet taken a second dose
- If you live with someone who is considered at risk and you want to help protect them
- If you need a second dose due to work or travel situations
If you’re still not sure, you can discuss your decision with your doctor, nurse, or pharmacist.
More information
You should read Product information leaflet For more information on vaccines, including possible side effects, Coronavirus yellow card Website. You can also report suspicious side effects of vaccines and drugs through the Yellow Card Scheme.
For more information, NHS.UK..
Sources
2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-vaccination-resources-for-children-and-young-people/covid-19-vaccination-a-guide-to-a-second-dose-for-young-people-aged-16-to-17
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]