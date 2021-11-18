COVID-19 Vaccination: A Guide to Second Vaccination for Adolescents aged 16 to 17

The NHS is currently giving all adolescents aged 16 to 17 two doses of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine to provide longer-term protection.

You may have recently been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine for the first time. This guide contains information to help you decide when to take your second dose.

High-risk youth

Adolescents at high risk of serious illness if infected with COVID-19 have already been vaccinated twice at 8-week intervals.

This guide is aimed at young people who are not considered to be at high risk.

Protection from initial dose

Studies show that even after a single vaccination, the risk of serious complications from COVID-19 infection is significantly reduced. This protection is expected to last for several months in young people.

People who have been previously infected with COVID-19 and who have been vaccinated once and then after the first vaccination show as good an immune response as those who have been vaccinated at least twice. This suggests that adolescents who are both infected and vaccinated receive a high level of protection.

Benefits of second dose

A second dose will help improve protection in the long run. Further research will help you to find out how long the protection lasts.

Side effects of Pfizer vaccine

The common side effects are:

The injected arm has a painful, heavy sensation and tenderness.This tends to get worse about 1-2 days after vaccination

Feeling tired

headache

General pain, or mild flu-like symptoms

These side effects last only a few days, but are more common after the second dose.

Less common side effects

Recently, cases of cardiac inflammation (called myocarditis or pericarditis) have been reported very rarely in the first week after COVID-19 vaccination.

Most of these cases are found in young men and are common after the second vaccination.

The side effects are:

Chest pain

Dyspnea

The sensation of a fast beating, fluttering, or throbbing heart

Most people recovered and felt better after rest and simple treatment. Even fewer people with severe side effects may have longer-term effects. Long-term research is underway.

If you suffer from myocarditis or pericarditis after the first vaccination, you should see a doctor before the second vaccination.

Timing of the second dose

No matter what you decide now, you are eligible for a second dose as soon as you are 18 years old.

However, if there is a 12-week gap between the first and second doses, you can take it at any time before that. A 12-week gap can increase the duration of protection after the second dose. This longer gap may also reduce the likelihood of experiencing some of the more serious but rare side effects, such as vaccine-induced myocarditis. This preventive advice comes from the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization ( JCVI ).

NS JCVI Also, if you received a COVID-19 infection and the first dose of the vaccine, you may choose to wait longer before the second dose, as it is likely that you already have a high level of protection. It also suggests that there is.

After 8 weeks, there may be a reason to decide to take a second dose even sooner.

The reasons for these are as follows:

If you are considered “at risk” and have not yet taken a second dose

If you live with someone who is considered at risk and you want to help protect them

If you need a second dose due to work or travel situations

If you’re still not sure, you can discuss your decision with your doctor, nurse, or pharmacist.

More information

You should read Product information leaflet For more information on vaccines, including possible side effects, Coronavirus yellow card Website. You can also report suspicious side effects of vaccines and drugs through the Yellow Card Scheme.

For more information, NHS.UK..