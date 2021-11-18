What happens if COVID-19 becomes endemic?

Most experts Think of SARS-CoV-2 as an epidemic rather than eliminating the coronavirus.

As the disease shifts from pandemic to endemic, its health consequences will be less severe and we as a society will be better able to manage the risks associated with COVID-19.

But experts say it’s difficult to predict when this shift will occur. At the beginning of the pandemic, infectious disease experts believed that when the majority of the population achieved protection from either natural infection or vaccination, they would eventually reach herd immunity with COVID-19. rice field. However Most experts I now agree that the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic, rather than the coronavirus not spreading anywhere immediately and being eliminated. Endemic disease does not mean eradicating COVID completely, but it means learning to live with COVID, reducing infections and reducing serious consequences for infected people. “We are all exposed to it at some point and will be either free, mild or severely infected,” he said. Dr. Jason Gallagher, Infectious disease specialist, Clinical professor at Temple University Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Infectious disease clinical pharmacy specialist at Temple University Hospital. “Vaccination shifts those outcomes to positive ones, but it cannot completely eliminate the infection,” he said.

Dr. Karen EdwardsA professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of California, Irvine, School of Public Health states that there are several factors that determine when an infectious disease transitions from a pandemic to endemic disease. “First, endemic doesn’t mean it’s gone,” Edwards said. “Instead, it still exists and means that it can increase at certain times of the year, but it is manageable and largely constant in a predictable pattern over time. It will be a level. ” At a minimum, the reproductive rate, or the number of others to whom the infected person spreads the virus, should be about 1. According to Edwards, this is one of the key indicators that epidemiologists are paying attention to. The more vaccinated, the lower the reproductive rate. “When a sufficient number of people have immunity, this number decreases, but it depends heavily on how many sensitive people in the population (with little or no immunity),” Edwards said. Told. Immunization rates vary from place to place, so some countries, and even regions within the country, reach this point before others. “There may still be spikes and surges, primarily among unvaccinated people, but this will decrease over time as the number of sensitive individuals in the population declines. It should be, “Edwards said. Hospitalization and mortality rates will continue to decline as more people acquire immunity and new drugs are approved to treat infections. “At the endemic stage, the cases are [develop] But widespread action is not necessary unless it goes out of control, such as in areas where vaccination is inadequate, “Galager said.

Gallagher says COVID-19 is difficult to predict and the Delta variant has taught us to stay humble. It is impossible to know exactly what will happen in the coming months and years. That said, he does not anticipate future blockades or mandates unless there are major changes. Edwards states that as a society we are essentially reaching the risk of being infected with SARS-CoV-2. At that point, if the risk of serious illness or death is low, COVID-19 will enter a manageable stage, eliminating the need for masking, distance, shutdown, and vaccination requirements. This is the relationship with influenza. According to Edwards, the flu season occurs every year, and we society can handle it. “During the flu season, we don’t wear masks, socially distance, or avoid large numbers of people indoors. All these measures further reduce the risk of flu for everyone. Many lives are saved each year, “says Edwards. People with immunodeficiency who take special precautions during the flu season, such as socially away or wearing masks, may also do so to avoid COIVD-19. Gallagher said it might look far away, but at some point it would reach that stage. “We all stick to the decline and flow of the pandemic, so it feels like it never ends,” he said. “But it will-all pandemics do.”